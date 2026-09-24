Gaza Gender Violence Reports Jump 60% As Child Marriage Soars 123%: UNFPA

Reported gender-based violence incidents in Gaza increased by 60% in the first half of 2026, according to UNFPA, although the figures cover cases reaching GBV service providers and do not measure the overall prevalence of violence
Reported forced and child marriage increased 123% between January and June, amid displacement, hunger, poverty, loss of livelihoods and disrupted services, UNFPA said
UNFPA says protection risks are compounded by unsafe displacement conditions, including inadequate lighting, privacy, water and sanitation at assessed sites, while expanded reporting services may also be contributing to the rise in recorded cases
Reports of gender-based violence (GBV) in Gaza increased by 60% in the first six months of 2026, with a sharp rise in reported forced and child marriage, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) said on Wednesday.
UNFPA said reported forced and child marriage increased by 123% between January and June, while overall reported GBV incidents rose by 32% in the January-March quarter and by a further 27% between April and June. The agency said the increase reflects worsening conditions for women and girls as well as the expansion of services that allow more survivors to report abuse.
The UN agency said women and girls are facing multiple forms of violence amid displacement, poverty, food shortages, loss of livelihoods and deteriorating access to essential services.
What The Data Shows
UNFPA’s April-June trends report found that denial of resources, opportunities and services remained the most commonly reported form of GBV, followed by psychological and emotional violence, physical violence, sexual violence and forced and early marriage.
The agency said the April-June data came from 10 organisations providing GBV case-management services in Gaza. It cautioned that the figures represent incidents reported to service providers and are therefore indicative rather than comprehensive.
UNFPA’s January-March report similarly found a 32% increase in reported cases compared with the previous quarter. It said women aged 18 to 59 accounted for the largest share of reported cases, while adolescent girls faced increasing risks of forced marriage, sexual exploitation and abuse.
Safety Risks
A separate UNFPA safety audit found major protection gaps across displacement sites.
The September audit assessed 15 displacement and shelter sites and found inadequate lighting, privacy and water, sanitation and hygiene facilities in all 15. Women and girls reported restricting movement at night, delaying the use of sanitation facilities, reducing water consumption and relying on accompaniment to move around some sites.
The audit also found that risks were particularly pronounced around sanitation facilities, water points, pathways and other poorly lit areas. It said overcrowding, inadequate shelter, limited privacy and weak complaint and referral mechanisms compounded the risks.
UNFPA said 1,590 active displacement sites were recorded in Gaza as of May 11, hosting more than 1.7 million people, while 1,058 sites had no designated management entity.
Reporting Has Limits
UNFPA cautioned that the figures should not be interpreted as measuring the actual prevalence of GBV across Gaza.
The trends reports cover only cases that reached organisations providing GBV services, while the safety audit used a purposive sample that was not statistically representative of all displacement sites or women and girls in Gaza. The audit also states that individual allegations were not judicially or independently verified.
UNFPA said the expansion of Women and Girls Safe Spaces from 64 to 74 contributed to greater access to confidential reporting, but many displacement sites still lack easy access to such services. The agency called for greater funding for GBV prevention and response and for protection measures to be integrated into shelter, food, health, water and sanitation services.