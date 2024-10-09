'Truly Magnificent': UNFPA Chief On India's Ambition To Ensure Everyone Develops

Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Natalia Kanem, lauded India's remarkable strides in reducing poverty, expanding electrification, and improving access to clean water and sanitation and said that it's a matter of pride to be a key partner in these achievements for the United Nations.
"When I look back at the state of poverty, which has significantly reduced, the advancements in electrification, and the aspirations for clean water and sanitary facilities for all, it's clear that India has made dramatic improvements. For the United Nations, it's a matter of pride to be a key partner in these achievements," Kanem said in an interview with news agency ANI during her three-day visit to India.
Highlighting the positive changes she has witnessed, Kanem said, "The momentum and acceleration of progress in India are exciting. It's inspiring to see India as a prime example of positive transformation. When India moves the needle, much changes across communities, particularly in rural areas."
Marking UNFPA's 50 years of partnership with India, Kanem said India's ambition to ensure that everyone develops is "truly magnificent"."
"We are proud to have played a part in reducing the maternal mortality rate, positioning India ahead of its Sustainable Development Goals target. No woman should die while giving life, and India is making this a reality by eliminating preventable maternal deaths," she said.
Kanem also pointed out the big drop in child marriages in India, which have come down by half over the past 50 years.
"This shift in culture, where the girl child is being educated, signals a brighter future with empowered women, happier families, and economic prosperity," ANI quoted her as saying.
On India's global leadership, Kanem said, "India is stepping up in terms of South-South partnerships, extending a helping hand in the region and beyond to achieve sustainable development. India is not only an economic powerhouse but also focuses on Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in areas critical to women and girls, which is at the heart of UNFPA's mandate."