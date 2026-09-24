Mecca, Jeddah Put On Alert As Saudi Arabia Warns Of ‘Potential Danger’

Saudi Arabia issued emergency warnings in Mecca and Jeddah after authorities detected what they described only as a “potential danger”, with residents told to follow official safety instructions
The alerts also covered Taif, Yanbu and Tabuk, before Civil Defense announced that the danger had passed in the affected areas
The warnings come amid heightened security concerns linked to recent Houthi attacks on Saudi territory, including a reported drone interception near Mecca last week
Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defense issued emergency warnings for Mecca and Jeddah on Thursday through the National Early Warning Platform, asking residents to follow official instructions as authorities warned of a potential danger.
The alerts also covered Taif Governorate, Yanbu Governorate and Tabuk Province. Civil Defense later said the danger had passed in all the affected areas and urged residents to continue following safety instructions.
The warnings were issued through Saudi Arabia’s National Early Warning Platform, which is used to alert the public about potential dangers and provide instructions during emergencies.
Mecca, Jeddah Alerts
The National Early Warning Platform issued a warning for Mecca City about a potential danger and asked residents to follow the instructions provided by authorities. A separate warning was issued for Jeddah Governorate with the same alert.
Civil Defense subsequently announced that the danger had passed in both locations. It advised residents to continue following Civil Defense instructions and avoid gatherings and filming. Emergency services can be reached on 911 in Mecca and Jeddah.
Similar warnings were issued for Taif Governorate, Yanbu Governorate and Tabuk Province, with authorities later confirming that the danger had passed there as well.
Earlier Mecca Alert
The latest warnings come days after Saudi Arabia issued a security alert in Mecca following the interception of a Houthi drone near the holy city.
The drone was intercepted south of Mecca before it entered the city’s restricted airspace. Saudi authorities described the security of Mecca and the safety of pilgrims as a “red line”. The Houthis denied targeting the holy city.
That incident followed other alerts in Mecca, Taif and Jeddah as Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia intensified. The attacks have also raised concerns over Saudi energy infrastructure and shipping around the Bab el-Mandab.The Civil Defense messages issued on Tuesday do not specify what caused the latest warnings. Authorities have only said that a potential danger was detected and later confirmed that it had passed.