Saudi Arabia Vs Houthis: How a Yemeni Rebellion Became a Regional Rivalry

How Did Saleh And Iran Change It?

One defining twist was the alliance between the Houthis and the former president they had once fought. UN material says military units loyal to Ali Abdullah Saleh and his son assisted Houthi forces during their advance towards Aden. The UN Panel of Experts later described the relationship as an “alliance of convenience”, with the two sides sharing enemies while remaining divided over Yemen's future political order. The alliance broke down in 2017 after Saleh turned against the Houthis and was killed.