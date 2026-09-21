Trump’s CNN Ban: Major US TV Networks Suspend Pooled Coverage

Major US television networks have suspended pooled White House coverage after CNN was prevented from carrying out its scheduled pool duties following Trump’s ban on the outlet
CNN, MS NOW and Politico are also filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration, arguing that their press access was revoked because of objections to their reporting
The dispute has widened beyond the three banned organisations, with the television pool arguing that the public has an interest in independent coverage and that administrations should not restrict news organisations over their reporting
Major US television networks have agreed to suspend their pooled coverage of President Donald Trump after the White House blocked CNN from carrying out its duties, adding a fresh development to an escalating dispute over media access.
FOX News Media, ABC News, CBS News, CNN and NBC News, members of the White House television pool, issued a joint statement on Monday saying the public has a vital interest in receiving accurate and independent information about the government. The networks said no administration should restrict a news organisation because it objects to its reporting.
The development follows Trump’s decision to bar CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House.
Trump’s Ban
President Donald Trump announced the ban on Friday in a post on Truth Social, saying CNN, MS NOW and Politico would be barred from the White House because of what he called “FAKE NEWS” coverage.
In posts on Truth Social and X, Trump said the three organisations should not be allowed to “write or report FICTION and LIES” while covering the president. He also suggested other media organisations could face similar action.
The White House said the outlets would be barred from its grounds from Saturday, after Trump announced the decision.
The dispute has raised questions over the scope of the restrictions, particularly over access to the White House press facilities and pool arrangements.
Lawsuit Planned
CNN, MS NOW and Politico said on Monday that they would file a lawsuit challenging the revocation of their White House press access.
In their joint statement, the three organisations said they were taking legal action to protect their First Amendment rights and argued that the government should not determine what news organisations can report based on objections to their coverage.
They said their journalists’ credentials had been revoked without notice or process and that the dispute concerned the broader principle of independent journalism and government access.
CNN had previously said it would defend its constitutional right to cover the White House without government interference, while Politico said it would continue reporting on the Trump administration.
The latest joint statement from the major television networks places the dispute beyond the three organisations directly affected by Trump’s decision. The White House has yet to reverse the restrictions, while the planned lawsuit is expected to challenge the administration’s action in court.
The developments leave the White House facing both a legal challenge from the affected outlets and coordinated opposition from members of the television press pool.