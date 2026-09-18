Trump Seeks Congress Nod For $24.3bn Saudi F-35 Deal Amid Houthi Conflict, China Concerns

Trump seeks Congress approval for a $24.3bn deal to sell 48 F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia.
The proposed sale comes after Houthis claimed they shot down a Saudi F-15 over Yemen’s Marib.
US intelligence concerns centre on possible Chinese access to sensitive F-35 technology through Riyadh.
The administration of US President Donald Trump has asked Congress to approve the sale of 48 F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia in a deal estimated at $24.3bn, as Riyadh seeks greater US involvement in its conflict with Yemen’s Houthi forces.
The proposed sale of the US-made fighter aircraft comes amid renewed fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, who claimed on Wednesday that they had shot down a Saudi F-15 fighter jet over Marib. It also comes amid concerns in Washington over the possibility of China gaining access to F-35 technology through Saudi Arabia’s partnerships. The deal remains subject to approval by Congress.
The State Department said on Thursday that the proposed sale would advance US foreign policy and national security objectives.
“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major non-NATO ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Gulf region,” the State Department said in a statement.
The administration also said the sale would “not alter the military balance in the region”, in line with longstanding US policy that Israel must retain a military edge over potential regional adversaries.
Houthis claim Saudi F-15 was shot down
According to Al Jazeera, the proposed sale was announced after the Houthis claimed they had brought down a Saudi F-15 over Marib, a key city in the conflict involving Houthi forces and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces.
The group released video footage showing fighters in Marib standing in front of burning wreckage that appeared to be a US-made F-15 bearing Saudi Arabian markings.
The Houthis said the aircraft was shot down using a “locally made” surface-to-air missile. The claim, if established, would mark a dramatic change in the group’s ability to wage war in the area.
Until now, Saudi Arabia’s military has maintained relative air superiority in Yemen and has relied heavily on air strikes in the neighbouring country.
Al Jazeera reported that fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis intensified on Thursday, killing at least five people, including three children.
Saudi Arabia has unsuccessfully sought to have Washington play a more direct role in the kingdom’s conflict with Houthi forces. The United States has said it will not directly intervene in the conflict involving the Iran-backed Houthis, Saudi Arabia and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.
US intelligence raises China concerns
The proposed sale has also prompted concerns in Washington over the possibility of China gaining access to F-35 technology through Saudi Arabia’s partnerships.
The New York Times reported this week that US intelligence analysts had raised the possibility that Beijing could acquire F-35 technology through its partnerships with Riyadh.
US Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat and member of the House Intelligence Committee, has opposed the sale on those grounds.
The deal should not go ahead “when our own intelligence community is warning that it could put the crown jewels of American military technology within reach of the Chinese Communist Party,” Krishnamoorthi said in a statement.
According to Al Jazeera, the concerns over China come as Saudi Arabia has also been strengthening its defence relationships with countries outside the United States.
Last month, Saudi Arabia signed a mutual defence agreement, known as the Mecca Agreement, with Pakistan and Turkiye. The agreement was a sign that the countries are seeking ways to provide for mutual defence that rely less on Washington.
Israel's military edge
Saudi Arabia has long sought to purchase F-35 fighter jets, but the proposed sale has faced concerns from Israel, the only country in the region currently operating the aircraft.
Israeli officials have voiced concern about the possible sale of F-35s to Riyadh, despite efforts to push Saudi Arabia towards normalising relations with Israel.
The US has a longstanding policy of ensuring that Israel maintains a military edge over potential regional adversaries. The Trump administration said the proposed Saudi sale would “not alter the military balance in the region”.
Turkiye, a NATO member that participated in the multinational development of the F-35, has been barred from receiving the aircraft since 2019 after purchasing anti-aircraft missiles from Russia.