King Charles ‘Giddily Elated’ After Diana’s Death, Princess' Brother Claims

Extracts from the book describe Spencer’s view of his sister’s troubled marriage to Charles. They include claims that Diana discovered a bracelet her then-fiancé had purchased for Camilla and subsequently attempted to end their engagement. The book also claims that Charles called Diana “chubby” shortly after they became engaged, a remark she reportedly found “devastating” given her eating disorder. Several of these accounts, however, have appeared previously in reports by biographers and other media outlets.