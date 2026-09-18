First New Cat Species In Over A Century: Meet Tilcayo, Bolivia's Miniature "Leopard"

Tilcayo is a newly identified wild cat species from Bolivia's Yungas cloud forests, weighing about 1.4 kg and measuring roughly 46 cm.
Genetic analysis of 38 tiger cats from South and Central America revealed five genetically distinct species, including the newly recognised Tilcayo lineage.
Scientists say little is known about Tilcayo, while its forest habitat faces pressures from deforestation, agriculture, fires and mining.
At just 1.4 kg and around 46 cm long, Tilcayo is smaller than the average house cat. Its spotted coat and slender frame might make it look like a miniature leopard, but this tiny feline from Bolivia’s Yungas cloud forests has turned out to be something far more remarkable: a species previously unknown to science, Reuters reported.
Formally named Leopardus tilcayo, Tilcayo is the first new living cat species to be formally described in more than a century. Scientists identified it after genetic analysis revealed that it was distinct from the tiger-cat species it had long been grouped with.
How Did Scientists Find A New Cat?
One of the cats that helped scientists identify the species is a 10-year-old male now living at the Senda Verde Wildlife Sanctuary in Bolivia. He had previously been kept by a local family after being taken in, and researchers noticed that he simply didn't look quite right for the tiger cats they knew, according to a report by Reuters.
Scientists then analysed genetic material from 38 tiger cats from across South and Central America, including museum specimens. Their analysis showed that what had previously been treated as one group actually contained five genetically distinct species.
The newly identified Tilcayo lineage separated from its relatives around 1.4 million years ago.
What Does The Tiny Tilcayo Look Like?
The Tilcayo has a light-brown coat covered in irregular dark rosettes, a slender body and a long tail. It belongs to the group commonly known as tiger cats, small wild felines found across much of South America.
And despite the name, it isn't a miniature tiger. Tiger cats are small members of the Leopardus genus, the same broader group that includes other spotted South American cats, according to a report by The Guardian.
The Yungas cloud forests are under pressure from deforestation, agriculture, fires and mining. Scientists have shared their findings with the IUCN so that the different tiger-cat lineages can eventually be assessed separately.
That matters because recognising Tilcayo as its own species could reveal that its population and conservation needs are different from those of other tiger cats. The discovery is a reminder that even animals that look familiar can still be hiding secrets in plain sight. Scientists say there may be many undiscovered species that could disappear before we even realise they exist, according to CNA.
Scientists still know surprisingly little about Tilcayo. Early evidence suggests it may be mostly nocturnal, while remains found in scat indicate that small rodents could form part of its diet. Researchers currently have records from only two live individuals and a small number of camera traps.