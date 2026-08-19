Bolivia Lawmakers Vote To Oust Economy Minister In Setback For President Paz

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Outlook News Desk
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Bolivia's legislature has voted to censure Economy Minister José Gabriel Espinoza Yáñez, a move that could force his removal and represents a significant political setback for President Rodrigo Paz.

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Bolivian Economy Minister José Gabriel Espinoza Yáñez
Bolivia Lawmakers Vote To Oust Economy Minister In Setback For President Paz Photo: @g_espinoza/X
Summary of this article

  • Bolivia’s legislature voted to censure Economy Minister José Gabriel Espinoza Yáñez

  • Espinoza plans to challenge the move before the Constitutional Tribunal

  • The censure comes as President Rodrigo Paz pushes economic reforms and seeks IMF backing

Bolivia's legislature voted on Tuesday to censure Economy Minister José Gabriel Espinoza Yáñez, a move that could force his removal and represents a significant political setback for President Rodrigo Paz as the country grapples with economic and fiscal pressures.

According to a Reuters report, the censure vote, which took place on Tuesday, drew 91 votes in favour, below the 111 votes the government says are required under the Constitution for a two-thirds majority, Reuters reported. Espinoza plans to challenge the censure before the Constitutional Tribunal, and presidential spokesperson José Luis Gálvez said he could remain in office pending that review.

Espinoza's Role And The IMF Agreement

Espinoza has been a central figure in President Paz's economic programme since taking office as Minister of Economy and Public Finance. According to Bolivia's Ministry of Economy, Espinoza presented the government's economic plan on July 10, 2026, focusing on macroeconomic stabilisation, investment, production and employment.

The ministry reported that Espinoza presented the proposed Investment Law to Bolivia's private banking association, including measures intended to encourage investment, productivity and growth.

Additionally, Espinoza also presented the government's 2026 budget before the Senate, describing measures aimed at correcting inherited fiscal distortions and strengthening public-finance management.

On July 29, he announced that Bolivia had reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund. The programme still requires approval from Bolivia's Congress and the IMF Executive Board and is seen as important to the government's effort to stabilise the economy.

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By Outlook News Desk

Economic And Political Challenges

The dispute comes at a sensitive point for the Paz administration's efforts to implement its economic stabilisation and investment programme.

The censure vote comes as Bolivia faces significant fiscal and macroeconomic pressures. The country, once a regional economic success story, has seen its fortunes turn in recent years as its key energy sector has struggled.

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