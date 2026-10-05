EC Likely To Conduct Special Summary Revision Of UP Voter Rolls Ahead Of 2027 Polls

The Election Commission is likely to conduct a Special Summary Revision of Uttar Pradesh electoral rolls in October-November ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
The move comes after the SIR exercise reduced the final UP voter roll, amid Opposition allegations that eligible voters were excluded.
ECI rules provide for a second summary revision before Assembly elections, while eligible voters can continue seeking enrolment through Form 6.
The Election Commission is likely to conduct a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, people familiar with the matter said, amid a continuing controversy over voter deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, a Hindustan Times report said.
The SSR is likely to begin in October-November, though no specific dates have been announced yet. The final electoral roll for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election is expected to be published in the first week of January, the report said.
The development comes after the completion of the SIR exercise in Uttar Pradesh, which resulted in a significant reduction in the number of voters on the final electoral rolls.
UP Voter Roll Shrinks After SIR
The final electoral rolls published after the SIR in April contained around 133.9 million voters, down 13.24 per cent from the 154.4 million electors listed in the rolls published on October 27, 2025, following an earlier Special Summary Revision.
The SIR and SSR are both exercises to revise electoral rolls, but differ in their scope and frequency. SSR is generally an annual exercise and is often undertaken ahead of elections, while SIR is a more intensive revision conducted periodically.
Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, an SSR was conducted and the final electoral roll was published on January 5, 2022.
The prospect of another revision comes amid allegations by opposition parties that large numbers of eligible voters were excluded during the SIR. The Election Commission has rejected allegations of indiscriminate deletions and launched a "no voter to be left behind" campaign across 20 states and Union territories where the SIR has been completed.
The poll panel said on September 26 that people whose names were omitted during the SIR or subsequently, as well as young and first-time voters, could apply for inclusion through the process of continuous updation.
ECI Scraps Mapping Requirement For Fresh Enrolment
As part of the special enrolment drive, the ECI said applicants seeking inclusion through Form 6 would no longer be required to submit a declaration mapping themselves or their parents to the 2002 base electoral rolls. In Uttar Pradesh, the base year for the exercise was 2003.
The Commission said chief electoral officers, district electoral officers and electoral registration officers had been directed to facilitate the enrolment of eligible voters.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said eligible citizens could submit Form 6 online through the Election Commission's voter services portal or the ECINET mobile application.
Rinwa did not specifically comment on the likelihood of an SSR but said district electoral officers had been instructed to undertake extensive publicity about voter enrolment.
"All district electoral officers have been directed to conduct extensive publicity in this regard at the district level through various means, so that as many citizens as possible can receive information," he said according to the report.
Last month, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had claimed that the Election Commission could undertake another revision of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh before the Assembly election and urged party workers to remain vigilant.