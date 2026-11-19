SP chief Akhilesh Yadav mourned the death of 14-year-old Aryavardhan Singh during his Gorakhpur roadshow and demanded a high-level probe into the incident.
Yadav accused the BJP of politicising the tragedy, sharing CCTV footage to claim a UP roadways bus—not a rally JCB—caused the fatal accident after the roadshow had passed.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath termed the incident a "brutal murder" caused by SP "hooliganism," announcing ₹5 lakh relief as police booked five named SP leaders and 66 workers.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday expressed grief over the death of a 14-year-old boy during his roadshow in Gorakhpur, and accused those politicising the tragedy of hypocrisy.
In a post on X, Yadav said, "We are all deeply pained by the death of an innocent child in an accident and express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. We have already asked our people to meet the family and extend all possible assistance to them.
"Those politicising this unfortunate accident should remember how they misbehaved with and threatened the grieving mother of a young man who died in the Lucknow fire incident. The public has seen through the pretence of those who are putting on a show of mourning."
Yadav was referring to the June 22, 2026 fire at a three-storey commercial building on Usha Mehta Marg in Lucknow's Aliganj area in which 15 people lost their lives and some others were left injured. Most of the victims were students and young professionals.
In the Gorakhpur incident, the boy, Aryavardhan Singh, son of local BJP leader Onkar Singh, died on Wednesday after allegedly being hit by a JCB machine taking part in Yadav's PDA Rath Yatra in Gorakhpur, the home turf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
According to the family, the Class 10 student was on his way to pick up his sister when the machine, which was part of the roadshow and was showering flower petals, hit him. He was taken to AIIMS Gorakhpur, where doctors declared him dead.
The incident triggered protests by the boy's family members and BJP workers, who blocked the Gorakhpur-Deoria road near Jharkhandi crossing on Wednesday evening, demanding action against the JCB driver and the roadshow organisers. The protest was called off after senior district officials assured them that their demands would be addressed.
An FIR was registered at the AIIMS police station on Thursday against 66 people, including five named accused, in connection with the incident. Police are investigating the role of the JCB driver and the organisers.