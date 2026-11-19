Three young men were killed and two others were injured in two separate motorcycle accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police officials confirmed on Thursday, November 19, 2026.
In one of the crashes near Parsa village in the Sahatwar area on Wednesday night, a speeding motorcycle lost control and rammed into a roadside tree, fatally injuring Harpur village residents Neeraj Rajbhar (21) and Badal Rajbhar (26), who succumbed to their injuries during treatment at Sonwani Community Health Centre and the district hospital.
In the second crash, a head-on motorcycle collision left another youth dead and two others injured; the injured were initially rushed to the Belthara Road Community Health Centre before being referred to the district hospital, while Ballia Superintendent of Police Dr. Iraj Raja confirmed that all three bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.
Three people were killed and two others injured in two separate motorcycle accidents in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.
Two friends were killed after their motorcycle went out of control and crashed into a roadside tree around 10.30 pm on Wednesday in the Sahatwar police station area.
Neeraj Rajbhar (26) and Badal Rajbhar (22), who were travelling from their village Harpur to Dumaria, died in the accident.
In a separate incident, a youth was killed and two others were left seriously injured in a collision between two motorcycles in the Ubhaon police station area late Wednesday night.
The motorcycle of Dayashankar Maurya (65), a resident of Sasna Bahadurpur village, collided with the motorcycle of Hemant (18), who died on the spot. Maurya and 19-year-old Satish Kumar, who was travelling with him, sustained serious injuries.
Both the injured people were initially taken to the Community Health Centre on Bilthara Road and were then referred to the district hospital, police said.
Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said on Thursday that all three bodies had been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem.