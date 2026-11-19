Three young men were killed and two others were injured in two separate motorcycle accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police officials confirmed on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

In one of the crashes near Parsa village in the Sahatwar area on Wednesday night, a speeding motorcycle lost control and rammed into a roadside tree, fatally injuring Harpur village residents Neeraj Rajbhar (21) and Badal Rajbhar (26), who succumbed to their injuries during treatment at Sonwani Community Health Centre and the district hospital.