The Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested 54-year-old Kashimira police sub-inspector Sharad Khade red-handed on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, for accepting a Rs 25,000 bribe.
Khade had threatened to implicate a real estate agent in a case involving a Bangladeshi woman over a flat rental, despite the agent holding a valid rental agreement and police NOC.
Following the agent's complaint and verification, the ACB laid a trap, caught the officer taking the money, and booked him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
A 54-year-old sub-inspector attached to the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar police commissionerate has been arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a real estate agent, an official said on Thursday.
According to an ACB release, the accused has been identified as Sharad Vishwanath Khade, posted at the Kashimira police station in Thane district.
The complainant, a 36-year-old real estate agent, had arranged rental rooms in the Kashimira area for a woman. However, Khade, who was serving as an Anti-Terrorism Cell officer, initiated action against the tenant on suspicion of being a Bangladeshi national.
Following this action, he met the agent and allegedly threatened to book her for sedition for facilitating a rented accommodation for a Bangladeshi national, the ACB release said. To spare her, Khade allegedly initially demanded Rs 30,000 for himself and an unspecified amount for his “seniors”.
After being approached by the real estate agent, the ACB conducted a verification exercise on Wednesday. During the verification, Khade agreed to reduce his demand by Rs 5,000, settling on a bribe of Rs 25,000.
The ACB then laid a trap and caught Khade after he accepted the money at the police station, the release said, adding that the policeman has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.