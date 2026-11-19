“We are conscious that a mere assertion of ownership or lawful occupation cannot, by itself, prevent the authorities from exercising their statutory powers to remove unauthorised encroachments. Equally, the mere assertion by the authorities that a particular structure falls within the Right of Way cannot be treated as a substitute for the determination required under law, where the very basis of such assertion is disputed,” the court said. The competing claims, it added, must be considered under the applicable law, with affected people given the opportunity for a hearing and adjudication required by that law.