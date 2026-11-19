The Supreme Court clarified that its April directions to remove highway encroachments did not determine whether individual properties were unauthorised structures.
It said authorities must follow the statutory process, including notice and an opportunity for affected people to respond.
Property owners may approach the jurisdictional High Courts to challenge demolition notices and disputed Right of Way claims.
The Supreme Court has said its order to clear unauthorised structures along National Highways does not give authorities the right to demolish demolish disputed structures without following due process of law.
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh passed the order on applications challenging demolition notices issued by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other authorities. The applicants disputed whether their properties fell within the highways’ Right of Way (ROW), and raised questions about land ownership, acquisition and compensation, Live Law reported.
The case arose from the court’s suo motu proceedings on road safety and encroachments, initiated after accidents in Phalodi, Rajasthan, and elsewhere. The bench clarified that its April 13, 2026, directions to remove unauthorised encroachments did not determine the status of individual properties.
“The question whether a particular structure constitutes an unauthorised encroachment was neither examined nor adjudicated upon by this Court,” it said.
The court added that the April directions could not be treated as a finding on the legality of a specific structure or as a source of powers beyond those granted to authorities under existing laws. Referring to Section 26 of the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002, it said the statutory process for removing unauthorised occupation ordinarily includes notice and an opportunity for affected parties to make representations.
Citing its decision in Gyan Prakash v. Union of India, the bench stressed that authorities cannot rely on the Supreme Court’s general directions to bypass that process. “The directions issued by this Court cannot be invoked as an independent justification for dispensing with the requirements of the statute,” it said.
The applicants’ claims may require scrutiny of revenue records, acquisition proceedings and survey reports, the bench observed. It said neither a property owner’s claim of lawful occupation nor an authority’s assertion that a structure lies within the ROW is, by itself, conclusive when the claim is contested.
“We are conscious that a mere assertion of ownership or lawful occupation cannot, by itself, prevent the authorities from exercising their statutory powers to remove unauthorised encroachments. Equally, the mere assertion by the authorities that a particular structure falls within the Right of Way cannot be treated as a substitute for the determination required under law, where the very basis of such assertion is disputed,” the court said. The competing claims, it added, must be considered under the applicable law, with affected people given the opportunity for a hearing and adjudication required by that law.
The bench allowed the applicants to approach the jurisdictional High Courts, which will independently assess their grievances and the legality of the notices. Any interim protection already granted will remain in place until the High Courts decide the cases. For applicants without existing protection, the court barred authorities from demolishing or removing the disputed structures, or taking other coercive action under the challenged notices, until the High Courts rule, Live Law reported.
The High Courts were asked to hear the matters expeditiously. The Supreme Court limited the protection to the specific structures covered by the applications, saying it creates no legal advantage for the applicants and does not allow fresh construction or encroachment.
“It is made clear that the interim protection shall remain confined to the structures forming the subject matter of these applications and shall not create any equity in favour of the applicants or authorise any fresh construction or encroachment,” the bench said. Its directions to remove unauthorised encroachments along National Highways otherwise remain unaffected.