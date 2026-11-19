Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said only a handful of foreign terrorists remained in the Union Territory and expressed confidence that the last of them would soon be eliminated.
Addressing a passing-out parade at the Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) in Udhampur, Sinha said terrorism had remained the biggest obstacle to development in Jammu and Kashmir for decades.
“Only a handful of foreign terrorists remain now, and I am fully confident that very soon the last terrorist will be eliminated from the land of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
Sinha credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with delivering a decisive blow to the ecosystem sustained by terrorism and separatism. He said the security situation had changed over the past six years, with a growing number of people becoming stakeholders in peace.
Terror Threats Evolving Beyond Armed Militancy
Warning that security challenges were becoming more complex, Sinha said terrorism was no longer restricted to armed militants operating on the ground. He pointed to the growing use of digital platforms and online radicalisation to influence young people.
“Today, the threat does not always come carrying a gun. Sometimes it comes through a mobile phone screen. Sometimes it comes in the form of narratives that attempt to radicalise a young person sitting at home,” he said.
Identifying drones, cyberattacks and narco-terrorism as emerging threats, Sinha said these developments had heightened the risks associated with asymmetric warfare. He called on the police force to continuously upgrade its capabilities to respond to the changing nature of security challenges.
LG Calls For Stronger Grassroots Policing And Public Trust
Alongside technological preparedness, Sinha stressed the need to strengthen conventional policing, particularly at the level of police stations and beat constables.
He described intelligence gathered about suspicious movements in local areas as the first line of defence and called for stronger coordination among security agencies. He also cautioned against departments and agencies working in isolation, emphasising the need for a coordinated security response.
The Lieutenant Governor said maintaining public trust was equally important, urging police officers to deal with ordinary citizens with respect and sensitivity.
Linking the improved security environment to economic activity, Sinha said investors were increasingly setting up industries in Jammu and Kashmir, tourists were booking hotels and local businesses were expanding. He also pointed to improved road and railway connectivity, which he said was bringing areas once isolated by difficult terrain and fear closer to the rest of the region.
Highlighting the growth of young entrepreneurs and micro-start-ups, he said art, culture, sports and cinema were also witnessing a revival. Sinha attributed these developments to the improved law-and-order situation and the sacrifices made by Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel.
Sinha Pays Tribute To Martyred SPOs
At the beginning of his address, Sinha also paid tribute to Special Police Officers (SPOs) Rashpal Kumar and Babi Chand, who were killed in Kishtwar.
He assured their families that appropriate financial assistance would be provided and that an eligible family member would be offered a government job at the earliest.
The Lieutenant Governor said no compensation could make up for the loss of lives but maintained that the government had a responsibility to ensure that the families of martyrs could live with dignity and that their children's futures remained secure.
The passing-out parade marked the completion of training by 74 officers, comprising 25 Probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police, 36 Probationary Sub-Inspectors and 13 Assistant Directors of the Forest Protection Force. Around 150 intermediate trainees also took part in the parade.