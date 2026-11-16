J&K Congress Chief Tariq Karra’s Remarks On Slain SPOs In Kishtwar Trigger Row, BJP Seeks Legal Action

Tariq Karra said the killings of two Special Police Officers in Kishtwar should be examined beyond the militancy angle
He suggested one possibility was that the army mistook the SPOs for militants and opened fire in Wadwan area
Karra said he was relaying details shared by the district president of Kishtwar and stressed the matter depended on investigation
Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Karra on Sunday alleged that there were several angles behind the killings of two Special Police Officers in Kishtwar, including a theory that they were caught in “friendly fire by the army, which mistook them for militants”. The remarks sparked a political row, with the BJP demanding legal action against him.
Karra said the case should be examined beyond the militancy angle and that police must look into all possibilities.
Karra made the remarks while speaking to the media. The BJP responded by calling his comments unacceptable and asking authorities to examine whether they attract criminal liability.
Karra’s Allegations Surface
Karra condemned the killings while also stating that the probe should not be confined to militancy.
“The incident is condemnable whoever has done it. However, there are many questions surrounding the incident,” Karra said while speaking to the media. He said he had spoken to the district president of Kishtwar and was relaying details shared with him from there, while also noting that the matter depended on the investigation.
He then set out one account of what may have happened. “I talked to the district president of Kishtwar, and the details I got from there—although it depends on the investigation—are that the two had gone hunting. They had guns with them. In Wadwan and its adjoining areas, there are two security pickets. While going there, they had crossed both pickets comfortably, but upon their return, because of their civilian dress, the army mistook them for militants and fired on them. This is one story,” Karra said.
Karra also referred to another version. He said the other story “being propagated by BJP” was that the two SPOs were killed by militants. “We have demanded that, if there is an angle of militancy, it be properly investigated, but other angles should also be investigated,” he said.
BJP Mounts Sharp Response
The BJP hit back sharply. It strongly condemned Karra’s statement and demanded legal action over what it called remarks against the army.
J&K BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said Karra’s statement was “irresponsible, provocative and demoralising”. Thakur said the remarks were extremely serious and cast aspersions on the professionalism and conduct of the security forces without establishing facts. He added that such comments from a senior political leader were unacceptable when security personnel were carrying out difficult duties to safeguard lives and maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Making unverified allegations against the army and questioning its conduct is not political accountability; it is an attempt to undermine the morale of our security forces. The army has made enormous sacrifices in protecting the nation, and its personnel deserve respect, not politically motivated insinuations,” Thakur said.
He also asked authorities to examine Karra’s remarks and begin legal proceedings if the statement was found to attract criminal liability under relevant provisions of law. “Nobody is above the law, irrespective of political position. If someone has credible evidence, they should approach the competent authorities and seek a fair investigation instead of making sweeping allegations before the media. Such statements can damage public confidence and demoralise forces operating in difficult circumstances,” he said.