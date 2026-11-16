J&K Congress Chief Tariq Karra’s Remarks On Slain SPOs In Kishtwar Trigger Row, BJP Seeks Legal Action

He then set out one account of what may have happened. “I talked to the district president of Kishtwar, and the details I got from there—although it depends on the investigation—are that the two had gone hunting. They had guns with them. In Wadwan and its adjoining areas, there are two security pickets. While going there, they had crossed both pickets comfortably, but upon their return, because of their civilian dress, the army mistook them for militants and fired on them. This is one story,” Karra said.