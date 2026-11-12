The next major attack on a CRPF camp in this timeline came on December 30, 2017, when three heavily armed terrorists entered the CRPF Group Centre at Lethpora in Pulwama district at around 2 am. According to the National Investigation Agency, the assault took place during the intervening night of December 30 and 31. Five CRPF personnel were killed, while three terrorists were also killed during the operation. The NIA registered a case in February 2018 to investigate the attack.