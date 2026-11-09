Jammu Fire:Union Minister Voices Concern Over Losses Suffered By Traders

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Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh expresses shock over a massive blaze in Jammu's Warehouse Nehru Market area, urging local authorities to investigate delayed response claims and prioritize compensation

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Firefighters dousing flames at Nehru Market warehouse in Jammu
Firefighters dousing flames at Nehru Market warehouse in Jammu Photo: X/ @umasudhir
Summary of this article

  • Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh expressed deep shock over a massive fire that engulfed shops and godowns in Jammu's Warehouse Nehru Market area.

  • He called for an inquiry into reports of delayed responses by Fire and Emergency Services and urged the establishment of clear standard operating procedures.

  • Dr. Singh appealed to the local administration and J&K government to conduct immediate damage assessments and provide prompt financial compensation to affected traders.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday voiced concern over the losses suffered by traders in the massive fire that broke out in the Warehouse Nehru Market here.

Several shops were gutted in the fire at the historic market, one of the oldest commercial hubs of Jammu known for its wholesale trade in foodgrains, edible oil, and essential commodities on Sunday night.

In a post on X, Singh said he was deeply shocked by the incident and expressed concern over the enormous losses suffered by traders and business establishments.

He also expressed concern over allegations that the fire brigade services were not prompt enough in responding to the emergency.

"It is also disturbing to hear allegations that the fire brigade services were not prompt enough in their response", the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office said.

Warehouse Association president Deepak Gupta alleged that the delayed response of the Fire and Emergency Services Department allowed the blaze to spread, engulfing around 15 shops.

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Firefighters at the site after a fire gutted at least a dozen shops in the historic Nehru Market on Sunday night, in Jammu. - Photo: PTI
Firefighters at the site after a fire broke out at a mobile accessories shop at Gaffar Market in the early hours, spreading across a four-storey commercial building, and prompting the deployment of around 22 fire tenders, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
A firefighter at the site after a fire broke out at a mobile accessories shop at Gaffar Market in the early hours, spreading across a four-storey commercial building, and prompting the deployment of around 22 fire tenders, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
Police personnel inspect the site after a fire broke out at a mobile accessories shop at Gaffar Market in the early hours, spreading across a four-storey commercial building, and prompting the deployment of around 22 fire tenders, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. - | Photo: PTI

Claiming that only two fire tenders arrived nearly 90 minutes after the fire broke out despite the fire station being barely five minutes away, he termed it gross negligence and demanded accountability, including the suspension of officials concerned.

However, officials maintained that the fire call was attended to at the earliest possible, with two fire tenders from the nearest station immediately rushed to the spot, while additional fire tenders were mobilised from other stations to support the firefighting operation.

Expressing sympathy with the affected business community, the Union Minister appealed to the authorities to take appropriate action and address the situation on priority.

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