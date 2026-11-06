Fire Breaks Out At Shop In Delhi's Gaffar Market, 22 Fire Tenders Deployed

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PTI
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A major fire broke out at a mobile accessories shop in Karol Bagh's Gaffar Market, engulfing a four-storey commercial building before 22 fire tenders brought the blaze under control

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Delhi Fire Service Gaffar Market
Firefighters at the site after a fire broke out at a mobile accessories shop at Gaffar Market in the early hours, spreading across a four-storey commercial building, and prompting the deployment of around 22 fire tenders, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • A major fire broke out around 1:30 AM on Friday in a ground-floor mobile accessories shop at Puri Plaza in Karol Bagh's Gaffar Market.

  • The blaze quickly spread across the four-storey commercial structure, prompting the Delhi Fire Service to deploy 22 fire tenders and emergency units to bring it under control.

  • No casualties or injuries were reported, while police suspect battery overheating or overcharging triggered the fire.

A fire broke out at a shop in Delhi's Gaffar Market in Karol Bagh on Friday, prompting the deployment of 22 fire service vehicles, officials said.

The blaze was reported at Puri Plaza in 13 Block at 1.30 am, following which multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

As the fire intensified, additional fire tenders were pressed into service, taking the total number of units deployed to 22, including water tenders, water bowsers and other emergency vehicles.

Firefighting operations were underway, and the cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

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