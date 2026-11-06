A major fire broke out around 1:30 AM on Friday in a ground-floor mobile accessories shop at Puri Plaza in Karol Bagh's Gaffar Market.
The blaze quickly spread across the four-storey commercial structure, prompting the Delhi Fire Service to deploy 22 fire tenders and emergency units to bring it under control.
No casualties or injuries were reported, while police suspect battery overheating or overcharging triggered the fire.
A fire broke out at a shop in Delhi's Gaffar Market in Karol Bagh on Friday, prompting the deployment of 22 fire service vehicles, officials said.
The blaze was reported at Puri Plaza in 13 Block at 1.30 am, following which multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
As the fire intensified, additional fire tenders were pressed into service, taking the total number of units deployed to 22, including water tenders, water bowsers and other emergency vehicles.