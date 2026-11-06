A major fire broke out at a mobile accessories shop in Karol Bagh's Gaffar Market, engulfing a four-storey commercial building before 22 fire tenders brought the blaze under control

Firefighters at the site after a fire broke out at a mobile accessories shop at Gaffar Market in the early hours, spreading across a four-storey commercial building, and prompting the deployment of around 22 fire tenders, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI