J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attended the DJSES 'Honour & Excellence 2026' event at Jammu's Convention Centre as the chief guest.
He commended the Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar Education Society's network of 24 schools for delivering quality education across J&K and Ladakh.
Abdullah stressed that true education should focus on character building, ethical values, and inclusivity rather than just academic results.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah lauded the Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar Education Society (DJSES) on Thursday for its commitment to quality education and contribution to nurturing skilled and responsible citizens across the Union territory and Ladakh.
The chief minister's office (CMO) said on X that Abdullah spoke at the 'Honour & Excellence 2026' annual awards ceremony organised by the DJSES at the Convention Centre, where he was the chief guest.
The ceremony celebrated academic excellence among meritorious students, honoured staff members for their dedicated service and recognised distinguished alumni for their contributions, the CMO said.
Abdullah praised the society's network of 24 schools across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, underscoring its role in providing quality education and shaping students' futures.
The chief minister emphasised the vital role of educational institutions in shaping character, fostering academic excellence, promoting equal opportunities and instilling ethical values.
Abdullah said the society must go beyond imparting knowledge and contribute towards building an inclusive, compassionate and progressive society.