DRDO Successfully Tests Quasi-Ballistic Missile 'Pralay' Off Odisha Coast

DRDO successfully flight-tested the indigenously developed quasi-ballistic missile Pralay off the Odisha coast on November 5.
All test objectives were met, with the successful trial bringing the missile system's induction closer.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday successfully conducted a flight-test of its quasi-ballistic missile, Pralay, from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast.
The test was conducted at around 11.10 am on November 5, 2026. All test objectives were met, according to data captured by various range instruments deployed by the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.
Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad, along with other DRDO laboratories, has indigenously developed the missile. Bharat Dynamics Limited, one of the development-cum-production partners, has manufactured the system.
The flight-test was conducted as part of user evaluation trials in the presence of senior DRDO officials, industry representatives and members of the Defence Forces. Following the successful test, the induction of the missile system has become imminent, the ministry said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, the Defence Forces and industry partners on the successful flight-test. He said the missile, equipped with advanced technologies, would further strengthen the military's technological capabilities and operational preparedness against emerging threats.
Defence Secretary, Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and DRDO Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh also congratulated the teams involved in the test.