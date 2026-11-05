DRDO Successfully Tests Quasi-Ballistic Missile 'Pralay' Off Odisha Coast

O
Outlook News Desk
Published at:

The flight-test was conducted as part of user evaluation trials in the presence of senior DRDO officials, industry representatives and members of the Defence Forces

image Prefer on Google
DRDO Successfully Tests Quasi-Ballistic Missile Pralay Off Odisha Coast
DRDO Successfully Tests Quasi-Ballistic Missile 'Pralay' Off Odisha Coast File Photo
Summary of this article

  • DRDO successfully flight-tested the indigenously developed quasi-ballistic missile Pralay off the Odisha coast on November 5.

  • All test objectives were met, with the successful trial bringing the missile system's induction closer.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday successfully conducted a flight-test of its quasi-ballistic missile, Pralay, from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast.

The test was conducted at around 11.10 am on November 5, 2026. All test objectives were met, according to data captured by various range instruments deployed by the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad, along with other DRDO laboratories, has indigenously developed the missile. Bharat Dynamics Limited, one of the development-cum-production partners, has manufactured the system.

The flight-test was conducted as part of user evaluation trials in the presence of senior DRDO officials, industry representatives and members of the Defence Forces. Following the successful test, the induction of the missile system has become imminent, the ministry said.

DRDO To Unveil IRSA 2.0 Soon, New Software-Defined Radio For IAF By Year-End

By Anish Kumar

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, the Defence Forces and industry partners on the successful flight-test. He said the missile, equipped with advanced technologies, would further strengthen the military's technological capabilities and operational preparedness against emerging threats.

Defence Secretary, Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and DRDO Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh also congratulated the teams involved in the test.

Related Content
IMD issues alerts as a new cyclonic storm forms in the Bay of Bengal - Photo: PTI
Representative Image - File Photo
Deep Depression Crosses North Andhra Coast As IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Flash Flood Risk - null
IMD Warns Bay Depression May Cross Odisha-Andhra Coast; Odisha Shuts Schools - null

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories