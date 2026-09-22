IMD Warns Bay Depression May Cross Odisha-Andhra Coast; Odisha Shuts Schools

Odisha District Closures

Four Odisha districts have ordered schools and anganwadi centres shut as the IMD warned that a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal could dump heavy rain on the state for the next two days. An earlier HT report said some areas may get up to 20 cm of rain and winds of 55-65 kmph from Tuesday evening. IMD scientists said the rain could raise river levels and flood low-lying areas, especially where wet weather has already persisted. Khurda has closed all schools from Tuesday to Thursday, Ganjam has shut government, government-aided and private schools for the same period, Jagatsinghpur has closed all schools and anganwadi centres on Tuesday, and Gajapati has ordered both schools and anganwadi centres shut from Tuesday to Thursday.