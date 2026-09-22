President Vs Press: How Media Battles Have Evolved In US; From Nixon And Obama To Trump

Trump’s decision to bar CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House has triggered a legal challenge over press access and First Amendment protections.
The dispute echoes earlier clashes involving Richard Nixon, Barack Obama and Trump’s first-term.
Social media and direct-to-audience platforms have added a new dimension to presidential-media relations.
US President Donald Trump’s decision to bar CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House has reopened a longstanding question in American politics: how far can a president go in controlling journalists’ access while maintaining the constitutional protections afforded to the press?
The three news organisations sued the Trump administration on Monday, arguing that their exclusion from the White House and the disabling of reporters’ credentials violated the First Amendment. The administration has defended the move by saying White House access is a “privilege — not a right”.
The dispute has also disrupted the White House television press pool. ABC, CBS, Fox News, NBC and CNN traditionally share the responsibility of providing pooled video coverage of presidential events. After CNN was excluded, the other major television networks suspended their participation in the pool.
The latest confrontation is part of a much longer history of tension between US presidents and the news media — from Richard Nixon’s hostility towards journalists to Barack Obama’s dispute with Fox News and Trump’s own first-term battle with CNN reporter Jim Acosta.
From Nixon And Obama To Trump’s First Term
Presidential-media clashes in the US predate the current administration by decades.
Richard Nixon’s relationship with the press became particularly adversarial during his presidency. His administration sought to prevent The New York Times and The Washington Post from publishing the Pentagon Papers, a classified study of US involvement in Vietnam. In 1971, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the newspapers, allowing publication to continue.
The Washington Post’s subsequent reporting on the Watergate scandal, by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, further intensified the confrontation between the Nixon administration and the press and ultimately contributed to Nixon’s resignation.
Barack Obama similarly had a public dispute with Fox News in 2009. The Treasury Department attempted to exclude Fox from a round of interviews with administration official Kenneth Feinberg. Other television networks objected, and the administration ultimately allowed Fox to participate. Contemporary reporting and later fact-checking have differed over whether the episode represented a deliberate exclusion or a breakdown in communications, although the Obama White House acknowledged a broader history of tensions with Fox News.
Trump’s own first-term confrontation with the press produced a significant legal precedent for the current dispute. In 2018, the White House revoked CNN correspondent Jim Acosta’s hard pass following a contentious presidential news conference. CNN sued, and a federal judge ordered the credential restored.
The same judge, Timothy Kelly, is now presiding over the lawsuit brought by CNN, MS NOW and Politico, according to current reporting.
The Trump administration has also previously restricted access for The Associated Press after the news agency continued using “Gulf of Mexico” rather than Trump’s preferred “Gulf of America”. The AP challenged the restrictions in court, producing another legal dispute over the extent to which the government can control press access based on editorial decisions.
What US Law Says About White House Press Access
One of the key legal precedents in the current debate is the 1977 case Sherrill v Knight.
Robert Sherrill, a Washington correspondent, had been denied a White House press pass. The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit held that a journalist’s interest in obtaining a White House press pass was protected by the First Amendment and that the government could not deny access without appropriate procedural safeguards.
The court said journalists denied credentials should receive notice of the factual basis for the decision, an opportunity to respond and a final written statement explaining the reasons for the denial.
That does not mean every journalist has an unconditional right to enter the White House. The legal question in disputes such as the current one includes why access was denied, whether the restriction was based on legitimate government interests and whether the government followed the required procedures.
The lawsuit filed by CNN, MS NOW and Politico argues that their exclusion was based on the content of their reporting and therefore violated constitutional protections. Those are allegations by the news organisations; the Trump administration disputes that characterisation and maintains that press access is controlled by the White House. The courts will determine how the current restrictions fit within existing constitutional and legal standards.
How Social Media Has Changed The Presidential-Press Relationship
The technological environment is also different from the eras of Nixon and Obama.
A president today can communicate with millions of people without relying entirely on newspapers or television networks. Trump has used platforms including X and Truth Social to make announcements and attack media coverage directly.
The White House has now gone a step further by launching “TRUMP TV: The Essentials Station”, a 24-hour digital stream carrying administration announcements, presidential remarks and other White House material. The launch followed the suspension of the traditional television pool after the dispute over CNN’s access.
The shift matters because Americans increasingly encounter news through platforms rather than directly through traditional news organisations.
The Reuters Institute’s 2025 Digital News Report found that 54% of its US respondents accessed news through social media and video networks, compared with 50% through television and 48% through news websites or apps. The institute’s 2026 report found the US figure for social-media news use had risen further, to 56%, while TV news and news websites/apps were each at 45% in its latest survey.
That means presidential communication no longer depends exclusively on access to the White House press room. At the same time, traditional news organisations remain important for independent reporting, scrutiny and access to information that governments may not choose to distribute themselves.
The Trump administration’s latest confrontation therefore combines an old political dispute with a newer communications reality: presidents have long fought with journalists over coverage and access, but social media and direct-to-audience broadcasting now give the White House additional ways to communicate while legal challenges over press access continue in the courts.