US Broadcasters Boycott White House Pool, Trump Launches ‘Trump TV’

Five major broadcasters suspended the rotating White House television pool after the Trump administration barred CNN, MS NOW and Politico
Donald Trump’s trip to New York for the United Nations General Assembly went without the usual shared television feed
CNN, MS NOW and Politico have filed a federal lawsuit in Washington, DC, seeking emergency relief against the ban
Major U.S. broadcasters pulled back from their shared White House pool on Monday after the Trump administration blocked CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the complex. That left Donald Trump’s trip to New York for the United Nations General Assembly without the standard television pool feed. The networks acted in support of CNN, which had been scheduled to handle the day’s pool coverage.
That standoff came three days after Trump moved on Friday, September 18, to bar the three outlets. CNN, MS NOW and Politico have since filed in federal court in Washington, DC, seeking emergency relief from the ban.
The White House pool is the system broadcasters use to share video from presidential appearances when not every outlet can send a crew. With that pool on hold, Monday’s New York events with foreign leaders were not available on the usual shared television feed.
Networks Join Boycott
Five major broadcasters moved together. Fox News Media, ABC News, CBS News, CNN and NBC News stated they would no longer provide the rotating White House television pool.
“The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government. No administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting,” the five networks said in a joint statement.
The pool arrangement has been in place for years. The biggest U.S. TV networks take turns sending a camera crew to presidential events, then pass the footage to other broadcasters. CNN had Monday’s turn, including coverage of Trump’s trip to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.
The White House had named Hearst, which operates local TV stations across the US, as the backup television crew in Washington. For Trump’s New York trip, it assigned Real America’s Voice, a pro-Trump outlet, as the secondary crew, as per Politico.
The pool system exists for a practical reason. It allows broadcasters to get presidential video even when space or logistics keep every network from sending its own team.
Lawsuit And Ban
The legal battle expanded on Monday. CNN, MS NOW and Politico sued Trump and members of his administration after being excluded from the White House.
The three organisations want a temporary restraining order from federal court in Washington, DC. They say the ban violates First Amendment protections for speech and press freedom, and that the administration cut off access without proper notice or process.
“Left unchallenged, this threatens press freedom and the public's right to independent journalism free from government interference,” the outlets said in a joint statement. “The government does not decide what the press reports or publishes.”
Their case followed Saturday’s decision to turn away reporters from the three organisations. Their reporters said press credentials were confiscated once they reached the White House grounds, but they continued to cover the administration from outside the complex.
Trump announced the ban on Friday on social media, saying the outlets had published false reporting. He defended the move again on Monday and wrote: “The White House is not instituting an assault on the Free Press, something which I cherish. It is instituting an assault on the FAKE NEWS,” Trump said.
“It is a threat to our National Security, and must be stopped, NOW!” Trump added.
Pool System And Trump TV
The White House television pool is a shared setup that lets CNN, ABC, CBS, Fox News and NBC divide the work and cost of covering the president.
The network on duty records the event and shares the video with the others. That has long allowed stations around the U.S. to use presidential footage without sending separate crews to every stop.
Once CNN could not carry out Monday’s pool assignment, the other broadcasters had to choose between stepping in or shutting the feed down. They opted to suspend it, so the usual shared video of the president’s movements was unavailable for the New York coverage.
The networks have not stopped covering the administration altogether. Other journalists can still report from outside restricted areas, but the standard shared television feed has been interrupted.
The White House, meanwhile, launched “TRUMP TV: The Essentials Station” on Monday, a 24/7 digital video stream carrying administration announcements, presidential remarks and other content. In a post on X, the White House wrote, “Launched. All the top hits, wins, + more. Streaming 24/7 on your phone or tv.” and dated it September 22, 2026.