Cyclone Montha Update: Weakens to Cyclonic Storm After Andhra Landfall; Heavy Rain Alert Continues

Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha made landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast near Narsapur between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam during midnight of October 28-29, 2025, bringing torrential rain and wind speeds of 90-100 km/h gusting to 110 km/h. The India Meteorological Department confirmed that the landfall process lasted approximately five hours, starting around 7:30 PM on Tuesday and completing by 12:30 AM Wednesday. The system has now weakened into a cyclonic storm and continues to move northwestwards across coastal Andhra Pradesh.