Andhra Pradesh Revises Cyclone Montha Loss to ₹6,384 Crore, Seeks ₹900 Crore Relief

Andhra Pradesh raised its cyclone damage estimate from ₹5,265 crore to ₹6,384 crore and requested ₹901.4 crore in immediate central assistance.
An eight-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team assessed the losses in agriculture, fisheries, housing, and infrastructure across 24 districts.
The cyclone caused severe flooding, damaged over 9,000 houses, 1,800 schools, and 5,000 km of roads, affecting more than 1.11 lakh people.
After a central team visited the state to inspect the damage, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday revised the estimate of damage caused by Cyclone Montha to Rs 6,384 crore and requested an urgent relief of Rs 900 crore.
Today, the state was visited by an eight-person Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) headed by K Ponnuswamy, Director of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, and Pasumi Basu, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs.
The state had previously estimated the preliminary loss at Rs 5,265 crore.
"The total estimated loss stands at Rs 6,384 crore, and the state has sought immediate interim assistance of Rs 901.4 crore from the Centre," said an official release.
The southern state has urged the central team to provide considerable support, claiming that Cyclone Montha inflicted far more damage than anticipated.
Agriculture, horticulture, fishing, irrigation, housing, and infrastructure all sustained significant damage in 24 districts, officials reported in a thorough presentation to the central team.
The officials informed the team that 1.61 lakh acres of crops, including rice, cotton, maize, and green gramme, were impacted, and 6,250 hectares of horticultural crops suffered damage.
According to the report, more than 3,000 hectares of fish ponds were destroyed, approximately 4,500 homes and 1,800 schools were damaged, 5,000 kilometres of roads, 311 bridges, and culverts under the roads and buildings department were also damaged.
3,437 small and 2,417 big and medium-sized irrigation structures were affected, while 58 urban local bodies reported significant losses as a result of flooding and excessive rainfall.
Officials underlined that in order to carry out repairs and support families impacted by the accident, the state urgently needs financial assistance.
The state saw 82.3 mm of rain between October 27 and 29, which was nine times more than the seasonal average. The storm also hit 443 mandals, resulting in three fatalities, 9,960 dwellings being submerged, and over 1.11 lakh people being displaced.
