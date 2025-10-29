Two Died Due To Cyclone; Precautionary Measures Minimised Losses: Andhra CM

CM N Chandrababu Naidu stated that timely precautions minimised overall losses.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said two persons died in the state due to the severe cyclonic storm 'Montha', and noted that precautionary measures had "minimised the loss".

Naidu called on the entire government machinery to continue their efforts for another two days to provide further relief to cyclone-affected people.

"If we work in the same way for another two days, we can give much relief to people. Due to the cyclone, two persons died," Naidu said in a release.

Source: PTI

