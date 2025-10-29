Cyclone ‘Montha’ Makes Landfall in Andhra; Heavy Rains, 100 kmph Winds Lash Coastal Areas

According to a Met Department officer who spoke to PTI, the weather system's radius alone is up to 300 km long, which is how long it would take for the full severe cyclonic storm to go across the southern state's coastline.



At 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the weather system over the west central Bay of Bengal was concentrated between the shores of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam after moving northwestward at a speed of 15 kmph over the previous six hours.