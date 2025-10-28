Evacuations Begin As Cyclone Montha Nears Andhra Pradesh Coast; IMD Issues Red Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the coasts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Yanam, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers in several districts. The Hindu reported that the IMD’s 9 a.m. bulletin on Tuesday (October 28, 2025) confirmed that Cyclone Montha had intensified into a severe cyclonic storm by early morning and was centred over the westcentral Bay of Bengal at 5.30 a.m.