Evacuations Begin As Cyclone Montha Nears Andhra Pradesh Coast; IMD Issues Red Alert

Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on high alert as Cyclone Montha intensifies; over 10,000 people evacuated from coastal areas.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
cyclone montha tracker cyclone montha latest news cyclone montha update
Cyclone Tauktae Likely To Move Close To Gujarat Coast On May 18: IMD File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IMD issues red alert as Cyclone Montha intensifies over the Bay of Bengal.

  • Over 10,000 people evacuated from coastal Andhra; Odisha begins precautionary measures.

  • Landfall expected between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam with winds up to 110 kmph.

Evacuation efforts are underway along the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as Cyclone Montha intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm over the westcentral Bay of Bengal. According to The Hindu, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to move residents from vulnerable coastal areas to designated rehabilitation centres. Nearly 10,000 people have been evacuated in the Kakinada and Konaseema regions, while 126 pregnant women have been shifted to hospitals.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the coasts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Yanam, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers in several districts. The Hindu reported that the IMD’s 9 a.m. bulletin on Tuesday (October 28, 2025) confirmed that Cyclone Montha had intensified into a severe cyclonic storm by early morning and was centred over the westcentral Bay of Bengal at 5.30 a.m.

Andhra Pradesh On High Alert As Cyclonic Storm Heads Towards Coast - null
Cyclone ‘Montha’ Set to Hit Andhra Coast on Oct 28; AP, Odisha on High Alert

BY PTI

At that time, the system lay about 190 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 270 km south-southeast of Kakinada, 340 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and 550 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha. The IMD said the storm is moving north-northwestwards at about 15 kmph and is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, by Tuesday evening or night as a severe cyclonic storm.

Related Content
Related Content

Winds reaching speeds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph, are expected along the Andhra coast. Gale winds of similar intensity may prevail during landfall. The Hindu reported that the IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of Tirupati, SPSR Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, Guntur, NTR, Palnadu, and across north coastal Andhra Pradesh, with other districts likely to experience widespread heavy rain.

Boats parked on a beach as a precautionary measure against Cyclone Montha - | Photo: PTI
Chennai Rains: School Holiday Announced for October 28 Due to Cyclone Montha

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

In view of the forecast, a red alert has been issued for 16 districts in Andhra Pradesh. The Odisha government has also stepped up evacuation measures in eight southern districts, where a red warning has been sounded due to possible heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Officials have urged residents in low-lying and coastal regions to remain indoors and follow safety advisories. Relief and rescue teams have been kept on standby as both states brace for the cyclone’s landfall.

(With inputs from The Hindu)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two Day 4 Updates: Shami Strikes First Ball As Gujarat Chase 327

  2. UAE Vs United States LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27: Table-Toppers USA Face Bottom-Placed UAE

  3. Shreyas Iyer Moved Out Of ICU In Sydney After Injury During India Vs Australia 3rd ODI - Report

  4. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma Replaces Injured Pratika Rawal In India Squad

  5. UAE Vs United States Live Streaming, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. RJD’s Yadav Arithmetic: The Caste Maths And Politics Behind Tejashwi Yadav’s Bihar Strategy

  2. Chennai Rains: Orange Alert as Cyclone Montha Approaches; No School Holiday on October 27

  3. Healing Amid Grief: A Doctor’s Story Of Surgery In Kashmir’s Vale

  4. Cyclone Montha Alert: IMD Tracks Path, Landfall Time, and Emergency Measures for Coastal States

  5. Bihar’s Political Odyssey: Five Decades, Fifteen Leaders

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Catherine Connolly Wins Ireland Presidential Election With Strong Left-Wing Support

  2. Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum

  3. Jaishankar And Rubio Meet In KL As India-US Set To Steady Ties

  4. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  5. At Least 5 Soldiers, 25 Militants Killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes Amid Istanbul Talks

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’