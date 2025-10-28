Evacuations Begin As Cyclone Montha Nears Andhra Pradesh Coast; IMD Issues Red Alert

IMD issues red alert as Cyclone Montha intensifies over the Bay of Bengal.
Over 10,000 people evacuated from coastal Andhra; Odisha begins precautionary measures.
Landfall expected between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam with winds up to 110 kmph.
Evacuation efforts are underway along the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as Cyclone Montha intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm over the westcentral Bay of Bengal. According to The Hindu, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to move residents from vulnerable coastal areas to designated rehabilitation centres. Nearly 10,000 people have been evacuated in the Kakinada and Konaseema regions, while 126 pregnant women have been shifted to hospitals.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the coasts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Yanam, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers in several districts. The Hindu reported that the IMD’s 9 a.m. bulletin on Tuesday (October 28, 2025) confirmed that Cyclone Montha had intensified into a severe cyclonic storm by early morning and was centred over the westcentral Bay of Bengal at 5.30 a.m.
At that time, the system lay about 190 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 270 km south-southeast of Kakinada, 340 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and 550 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha. The IMD said the storm is moving north-northwestwards at about 15 kmph and is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, by Tuesday evening or night as a severe cyclonic storm.
Winds reaching speeds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph, are expected along the Andhra coast. Gale winds of similar intensity may prevail during landfall. The Hindu reported that the IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of Tirupati, SPSR Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, Guntur, NTR, Palnadu, and across north coastal Andhra Pradesh, with other districts likely to experience widespread heavy rain.
In view of the forecast, a red alert has been issued for 16 districts in Andhra Pradesh. The Odisha government has also stepped up evacuation measures in eight southern districts, where a red warning has been sounded due to possible heavy rainfall and strong winds.
Officials have urged residents in low-lying and coastal regions to remain indoors and follow safety advisories. Relief and rescue teams have been kept on standby as both states brace for the cyclone’s landfall.
(With inputs from The Hindu)