Cyclone ‘Montha’ Set to Hit Andhra Coast on Oct 28; AP, Odisha on High Alert

As Cyclone ‘Montha’ nears landfall near Kakinada, both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha begin mass evacuations and storm preparedness; PM Modi assures full central support.

Andhra Pradesh On High Alert As Cyclonic Storm Heads Towards Coast
  • Cyclone ‘Montha’, named after a Thai word for a fragrant flower, is expected to intensify into a severe storm before landfall near Kakinada on October 28.

  • Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu ordered hourly monitoring, relief camps, and Rs 3,000 aid per family, while PM Modi assured central assistance.

  • Odisha declared a red alert in eight southern districts, deploying 128 rescue teams and prioritising evacuation of vulnerable groups.

With Cyclone 'Montha' set to make landfall on October 28, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha went on the alert on Monday, prompting evacuations and post-landfall preparedness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised all possible support to AP.

Thai name 'Montha' means fragrant flower.

Cyclone 'Montha', which is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, has begun in Andhra Pradesh, leading to rainfall and gales, State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain said on Monday.

According to him, the weather system moved at a speed of 18 km per hour in the past six hours.

It was located about 560 km off Visakhapatnam as of Monday evening and is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning.

"The cyclone is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada during the evening or night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm," Jain said.

PM Modi assured central assistance to Andhra Pradesh to deal with the cyclone, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said.

The PM called him earlier in the day to enquire about the intensity of the cyclone and the precautionary measures being taken, Naidu said.

According to an official release, the CM briefed the PM about the relief and precautionary measures taken by the state government. The PM in turn assured all necessary support from the Centre.

The CM held a review meeting with officials over the cyclone at Real Time Governance System (RTGS).

"The CM ordered advance action in places where rains and floods are likely. He told officials to strengthen the banks of canals to prevent crop loss," an official release said. He instructed officials to monitor the movement of the cyclone on an hourly basis.

Under the influence of the cyclone, heavy to very heavy rains are likely in Krishna district for two days from Monday, the release said.

Likewise, heavy rains are expected in Guntur, Bapatla, NTR, Palnadu and West Godavari districts.

According to the CM, all the fishermen who ventured into the sea were brought back to the shore.

The CM directed NDRF, Panchayat Raj engineering team, Roads and Buildings officials and electrical department officials to be fully prepared for restoration operations post cyclone.

The CM suggested that officials alert and advise people not to venture out during the cyclone, and take necessary precautionary measures to prevent loss of life and property.

During a teleconference with collectors and superintendents of police, the CM said the medical teams should be ready to provide emergency services.

Along with medical camps, the CM said quality food should be served in the relief camps, and each family in the relief camps should be given Rs 3,000 cash, 25 kg rice and other essential items.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government was evacuating people from vulnerable places amid light rains in eight southern districts where a "red alert" has been issued as the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclonic storm 'Montha'.

Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari said officials, local people's representatives, Anganwadi workers, ASHA didis and others are convincing the people living in vulnerable areas to shift to safer places.

The evacuation drive is going on with priority on pregnant women, elderly persons, persons with disabilities.

So far 128 rescue teams (over 5,000 personnel) of NDRF, ODRAF, Odisha Fire Service and others have already taken position in eight vulnerable districts-- Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi and Kandhamal.

He said that 'red warning' (take action), predicting extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds (gusting up to 80 kmph), was issued for these eight districts.

The minister said that the priority of the government is to ensure "zero casualty" and arrangements have been made to minimise damage by taking advance measures. He said special attention is being given to the hilly areas, particularly in Gajapati, Koraput and Malkangiri districts, where there is a possibility of landslides.

All the districts of the state have been put on alert and directed to get ready with men and machinery for rescue operations, if at all the impending cyclone changes its trajectory.

Odisha's Ganjam district administration provided shelter to over 100 fishermen from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, who were in the deep sea before the landfall of the impending cyclonic storm 'Montha'.

They will be sent to their home state after the situation normalises, Ganjam Collector Keerthi Vassan V said. 

