IMD Weather Update: Cyclone Warning for Andhra Pradesh, Rain in Odisha, UP and Rajasthan Today

Andhra Pradesh Cyclone Alert

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for 13 coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, October 27, 2025, as Cyclonic Storm Montha intensifies over the Bay of Bengal. The cyclone will strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning and make landfall near Kakinada during the evening or night of October 28, with wind speeds reaching 90-100 km/h and gusts up to 110 km/h.​