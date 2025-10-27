IMD Weather Update: Cyclone Warning for Andhra Pradesh, Rain in Odisha, UP and Rajasthan Today

IMD issues a red alert for 13 Andhra Pradesh districts as Cyclone Montha nears landfall on October 28. Heavy rain is forecast for Odisha, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Rajasthan.

IMD Weather Update
IMD Weather Update: Cyclone Warning for Andhra Pradesh, Rain in Odisha, UP and Rajasthan Today
  • Red alert for 13 Andhra Pradesh districts; Cyclone Montha landfall on October 28

  • Heavy to very heavy rain expected in Odisha from October 27-30

  • Scattered rain in eastern Uttar Pradesh on October 27, 29-31

  • Moderate to heavy rainfall in the Udaipur and Kota divisions of Rajasthan

The India Meteorological Department has issued critical weather alerts as Cyclone Montha intensifies over the Bay of Bengal, threatening eastern India with severe conditions. Red alerts are in place for Andhra Pradesh, while Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan prepare for heavy rain and thunderstorms. Evacuations and disaster response measures are underway ahead of landfall.

Andhra Pradesh Cyclone Alert

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for 13 coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, October 27, 2025, as Cyclonic Storm Montha intensifies over the Bay of Bengal. The cyclone will strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning and make landfall near Kakinada during the evening or night of October 28, with wind speeds reaching 90-100 km/h and gusts up to 110 km/h.​

Extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 21 cm is forecast for coastal Andhra Pradesh from October 27-29, with very heavy rainfall in Rayalaseema from October 26-29. Red alert districts include Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, East Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Eluru, and Guntur. The government has prepared contingency plans for relief shelters and essential supplies.​

Odisha Weather Update

Odisha faces heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from October 27-30 due to Cyclone Montha. Orange alerts cover southern districts including Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, and Ganjam, with wind speeds reaching 60-70 km/h. Very heavy rainfall is expected October 27-29, with extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 21 cm likely over south Odisha on October 28-29. The government has started evacuations and positioned NDRF and SDRF teams.​

Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast

Eastern Uttar Pradesh is likely to experience thunderstorms with heavy rain on October 27, 29, 30, 31, and November 1. Cloud cover is expected across districts, including Ballia and Lucknow, from October 28 to November 1. Winds will blow at 30-40 km/h during this period. Western regions will remain dry.​

Delhi's Air Quality Remains In The 'Very Poor' Category. - File photo; representative image
Delhi Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected; AQI Remains 'Very Poor' at 315

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Rajasthan Rain Update

Rajasthan is witnessing heavy rainfall from Cyclone Montha's impacts, with the IMD warning that effects will be most significant between October 27-29. Moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is expected across Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Jodhpur, and Jaipur divisions.​

Kota and Udaipur divisions are under a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning with thick cloud cover and cool breezes. Kota recorded a maximum temperature of 30°C on Sunday, two degrees below normal. The weather is likely to normalize from October 30.

