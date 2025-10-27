Delhi Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected; AQI Remains 'Very Poor' at 315

Delhi Weather: Cloudy skies with morning mist or fog, light rain or drizzle likely by evening due to a western disturbance. Temperature ranges between 18°C and 31°C with high humidity and gentle westerly winds.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Delhi weather forecast
Delhi's Air Quality Remains In The 'Very Poor' Category. Photo: File photo; representative image
Summary
  • Delhi AQI at 315 on October 27, in "very poor" category

  • Light rain or drizzle expected on October 27-28 evening

  • Temperature: 18°C minimum, 29-31°C maximum with cloudy skies

  • First artificial rain via cloud seeding planned for October 29

Delhi Weather Today

The weather in Delhi today shows generally cloudy skies with mist or shallow fog during morning hours on Monday, October 27, 2025. The India Meteorological Department forecasts a fresh western disturbance impacting the Western Himalayan Region and adjoining northern plains from October 27 to the morning of October 29. Under its influence, one or two spells of very light rain or drizzle are likely over Delhi from the evening of October 27 to the morning of October 28.​

Delhi temperature today recorded a minimum of 18°C, with maximum temperatures expected to settle around 29-31°C. The minimum temperature on Sunday dropped to 15.8°C, the lowest recorded in October in the last two years, which was 1.4°C below the seasonal average. Humidity levels stood at 94% at 5:30 PM on Sunday, with westerly winds prevailing at speeds up to 10 kmph.​

Delhi Air Quality Index

Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category on Monday morning with an AQI of 315 at 6 AM, marking a slight dip from Sunday's 318. This represents deterioration from October 25, when the AQI was 257, and improved to 292 by Sunday evening. The Early Warning System forecasts the AQI might rise between 320-350 on Monday.​

Ashok Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 416 under the "severe" category, followed by Goutampuri at 415 and Anand Vihar at 422. Across the city, 29 monitoring stations continued reporting "very poor" air quality with AQI readings above 300. PM2.5 levels reached 198 µg/m³ and PM10 at 249 µg/m³.​

NCR areas recorded: Noida (331), Ghaziabad (321), Greater Noida (288), Gurugram (244), and Faridabad (198).​

Delhi Weekly Weather Forecast and Artificial Rain

The seven-day forecast indicates partly cloudy skies with mist or shallow fog during morning hours from October 28-30. Maximum temperatures will range between 29-30°C while minimum temperatures hover around 18-19°C. Light rain or drizzle is expected during the evening of October 27 and the morning of October 28.​

Delhi is set to witness its first artificial rain through cloud seeding on October 29 if weather conditions remain favorable. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that preparations have been completed after a successful trial test in the Burari area on October 23. The cloud seeding project, developed by IIT Kanpur and the Delhi government, aims to reduce pollution by inducing artificial rainfall using silver iodide and sodium chloride flares. Five cloud-seeding trials are planned in northwest Delhi during October 28-30, with approval from 23 departments, including DGCA.

