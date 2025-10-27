Delhi Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected; AQI Remains 'Very Poor' at 315

Delhi Weather Today

The weather in Delhi today shows generally cloudy skies with mist or shallow fog during morning hours on Monday, October 27, 2025. The India Meteorological Department forecasts a fresh western disturbance impacting the Western Himalayan Region and adjoining northern plains from October 27 to the morning of October 29. Under its influence, one or two spells of very light rain or drizzle are likely over Delhi from the evening of October 27 to the morning of October 28.​