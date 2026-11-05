Magnificent Monuments, A Historic Clock Tower And Plenty Of Music In Jodhpur’s Air

The fort is the venue of two major music fests—Jodhpur RIFF and the Sacred Spirit Festival. The first showcases roots-music artists from India and from countries across the world, and the second, held in February, is a platform for spiritual music, including Sufi music. Visi­tors pour in for both. At Jodhpur RIFF, I ran into some people who had attended the Sacred Spirit Festival. Wowed by the setting, they had decided to come back to the city for RIFF. “Life without music is impossible,” said Sarika who works at an information-technology firm in Bangalore. This was her first time at RIFF, but she was already making plans to attend next year. Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurgaon; Japan, Germany, Serbia, the United Kingdom, United States—the sounds of RIFF have drawn people from different corners of the globe to Jodhpur. Many of them had attended the fest at least once before.