If Southeast Asian countries can resist Chinese coercion, India, with its formidable military and economic strength, has little reason to be intimidated by Beijing’s bullying. What it must guard against instead is the defeatism that appears to have seeped into sections of its strategic establishment and the diffidence with which it approaches China. The issue goes beyond what happens along the border. It is also about how India projects its strength and resolve to the world. There is a larger strategic calculation at play here. The same considerations that restrain India from escalating a confrontation with Pakistan must also enter China’s calculations when it considers escalating tensions with India. China’s economy is roughly five times the size of India’s, but India’s economy is nearly 10 times the size of Pakistan’s. Yet, India’s economic superiority has not prevented it from exercising restraint in dealing with Pakistan. Beijing, too, must be compelled to factor in the economic and military costs of a confrontation with India.