Column | Our Levers With China Will Always Remain Weak Until We Get Our Own House In Order

Finally, and this may sound counterintuitive, we should encourage Chinese companies to invest in India. The usual worry is that Chinese capital brings Chinese influence with it. This misreads who holds the leverage. When we import a component from China, Beijing decides whether it arrives, as we saw in 2025. When a Chinese company builds a factory in India, the plant and the capital sit on Indian soil, subject to Indian law. China can recall its engineers overnight, but it cannot move a factory in Noida back to Shenzhen. It is precisely these long-term commitments that will deter future hostilities in geopolitical relations. Here too there has been some movement. In March, the Union Cabinet amended Press Note 3 so that non-controlling stakes below 10 per cent can come in through the automatic route, and promised decisions within 60 days for electronics components, capital goods and solar manufacturing, provided Indian partners hold a majority. But China’s share of our FDI has fallen from close to 2 per cent before 2020 to about 0.3 per cent, and only around half of the roughly $12 billion proposed since then has been approved.