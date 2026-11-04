Rahul Gandhi Fulfils Promise To MP Student, Gets Her Eye Treated In Delhi

P
PTI
Published at:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi fulfils his promise by arranging eye treatment for a Madhya Pradesh student at a Delhi hospital.

image Prefer on Google
Rahul gandhi,student
Rahul Gandhi fulfils promise to MP student, gets her eye treated in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Summary of this article

  • Rahul Gandhi arranged eye treatment in Delhi for Madhya Pradesh student Priyanka Sengar.

  • Sengar had suffered an eye injury during childhood after lime accidentally fell into her eye.

  • Financial difficulties had prevented her family from arranging proper medical treatment.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has fulfilled a promise made to a student from Madhya Pradesh during his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Indore, arranging treatment for her eye problem in Delhi, the party said.

In the video shared by the Congress on Tuesday, the student, Priyanka Sengar, is seen smiling and looking at the sky out of an aircraft window while returning home for the first time by plane after recovering.

On September 19, during his youth outreach programme here, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha invited several students on stage to share their concerns regarding education, employment and other issues.

‘Master Of Bluff, Bombast And Bluster,’ Congress Attacks Shah Over Delay In Proroguing Parliament

By Outlook News Desk

Supriya Shrinate, chairperson of the Congress's Social Media and Digital Platforms Department, in a post on X on Tuesday said, "You may remember the "Chhatron Ki Goonj" programme in Indore, where student Priyanka Sengar told Rahul Gandhi about her eye problem. She had suffered an eye problem in childhood when a lime fell into her eye, but her family's financial constraints prevented treatment."

Related Content
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi with the parents of Ankita Bhandari during a sit-in protest at India Gate, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. LoP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi joined the family to express solidarity with their demand to put on hold the gubernatorial appointment of a BJP leader whose name they allege is linked to the case. - Photo: PTI
Rahul Gandhi Press Conference police brutality - YouTube
Representative Image - Photo: @INCIndia/X via PTI
Rahul Gandhi Detained At Akashvani Bhavan - Photo: INC Sources

Gandhi, fulfilling his promise made to Sengar during the programme, invited her to Delhi and got her eye treated, Shrinate said.

The Congress leader shared the video of Priyanka on X with the caption "Thank you, Rahul Bhaiya Ji."

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories