Launched in Kota on 17 June, the initiative addresses paper leaks, unemployment, patriarchy and student challenges.
Coordinated by Gandhi’s team, it invites students to share their experiences as Congress seeks to build trust among young people.
At least a dozen editions are planned, with Patna, Ranchi and Guwahati among the cities under consideration.
Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme reaches Chennai for its sixth edition, as the Congress seeks to build sustained engagement with students over education, employment and the difficulties they face.
The initiative began in Rajasthan’s Kota, a major student hub, on June 17, drawing an overwhelming response. The party plans to hold at least a dozen episodes, with the next likely to be held in the north-east.
Since April, the Congress has targeted the government over examination irregularities, paper leaks and the state of higher education, while stepping up its outreach to students in Delhi.
The idea for Chhatron Ki Goonj (CKG) emerged from these efforts and was followed by meetings with students in April and May, where they raised concerns over the education system. Through CKG, the Congress aims to take the conversation beyond individual controversies and broaden it into a debate on the education system and the challenges facing students.
“The disgruntlement is real. That’s what is bringing the students to the rallies being organised,” said a source close to the party leadership.
Building Trust Among Young Voters
Gandhi’s team saw an opportunity to build on this discontent, not merely by mobilising young people around immediate political issues but by positioning the Congress as an ally in their struggles and a party capable of offering solutions.
Students who speak on stage at each programme are selected from among those who register for the events, allowing them to raise concerns based on their own experiences.
The programme also gives students a platform to air their grievances, something the Congress hopes will help it build a more sustained relationship with a generation whose political loyalties cannot be taken for granted.
In that sense, CKG represents an attempt to extend the spirit of the Bharat Jodo Yatra to a different constituency through a format designed to appeal to younger people. While the initiative could have electoral implications, party sources say that is not its sole objective.
The emphasis, they said, is on listening to students, understanding their concerns and building trust over time.
The response so far has encouraged the Congress to continue with the initiative, according to party sources. All editions of the programme held so far have been in BJP-ruled states, where students have turned up to speak about their difficulties despite what the sources described as attempts to create obstacles to the events.
The programmes have also caused unease among local BJP leaders, the sources claimed. For the Congress, student participation is an indication that there is scope to engage young people beyond conventional electoral and party-political exchanges.
Paper Leaks To Patriarchy: Issue-Based Student Outreach
Each edition has focused on a specific concern. In Kota, Gandhi spoke about the commercialisation of education and paper leaks. The Dehradun edition focused on examination irregularities and accountability, while the Prayagraj event addressed unemployment.
Pune’s edition was organised exclusively for women, under the theme ‘Smash the Patriarchy’, while the Indore event centred on ‘System Versus Students’.
The programme, which is being coordinated by Gandhi’s team, is considering cities including Patna, Ranchi and Guwahati.
The Chennai edition comes amid the Congress’s campaign against the Election Commission’s electoral roll revisions and its demands for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. However, party sources said the event had been planned nearly three weeks earlier, with registrations continuing to come in.
The Congress Working Committee meeting on August 19 resolved to intensify the party’s outreach to students. The planned outreach reflects the party’s recognition that sustained engagement with young people will require more than occasional protests or campaign speeches.
By giving students a platform to raise concerns about education and employment, the Congress is attempting to build a constituency around issues that affect their everyday lives, while presenting itself as a political alternative willing to listen as well as protest.