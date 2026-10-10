Rahul Gandhi Calls Modi ‘Mogambo’, Accuses PM Of Destroying Democracy

Rahul Gandhi called PM Modi ‘Mogambo’ and accused him of destroying democracy and indulging in “vote chori” at a Chennai student outreach event.
Gandhi alleged that police and BJP workers beat students during the Delhi protests, saying those responsible for attacking democracy would face justice.
He accused Modi and Amit Shah of targeting Tamil culture, language and history through the Centre’s education and language policies and delimitation plans.
Congress leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of undermining democracy and engaging in “vote chori” during the sixth edition of ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ in Chennai, as tensions escalated in the national capital over the detention of protesters.
Gandhi likened Modi to Mogambo, the villain played by Amrish Puri in the 1987 Bollywood film Mr India. As the Congress leader made the remark, a scene from the film was played on the screen behind him, with Modi’s face superimposed on Puri’s.
The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also warned that Modi would “pay for the crimes he has committed against the country”, Moneycontrol reported.
Gandhi Targets Modi Over Delhi Protests
Gandhi linked his criticism of the prime minister to the protests in Delhi, alleging that the entire city had been shut down and that police personnel and BJP workers had beaten students.
“PM Modi is silencing voices; as you saw in Delhi, the entire city was shut down, and police were beating students. The BJP also unleashed its goondas who beat up students,” he said at the Chennai event.
He urged students not to be afraid and said those responsible for attacking the Constitution and democracy would be brought to justice.
‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ Outreach
Saturday’s programme was the sixth edition of ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’, a student outreach initiative that had earlier been held in Kota, Dehradun, Prayagraj, Pune and Indore.
Gandhi used the event to extend his criticism of the BJP-led government beyond the Delhi protests, accusing it of undermining democratic institutions and discouraging people from questioning those in power.
Gandhi Accuses Centre Of Targeting Tamil Identity
Gandhi also accused Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of launching a “full-scale attack” on Tamil culture, language and history. He linked his criticism to the Centre’s language and education policies and the proposed delimitation exercise.
“Amit Shah openly says that Hindi will be imposed on Tamil Nadu. It is Modi and Shah who are stifling curiosity. This is happening through the New Education Policy; a three-language formula has been imposed,” he said, according to PTI.
Referring to delimitation, Gandhi alleged that Tamil Nadu was being targeted and said, “We will not allow Modi to attack Tamil culture, language and history.”
He also argued that questioning and curiosity were essential to progress and democracy, alleging that Modi and Shah were “destroying the foundation of curiosity”.