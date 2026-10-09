Bypoll Results 2026: BJP Leads In Bengal, Assam; TVK, AIADMK In Close Tamil Nadu Contest

Nandigram recorded 80.89 per cent turnout, while Rejinagar registered 80.08 per cent. Opposition parties demanded fresh polling, alleging voter intimidation and irregularities at polling booths. The BJP rejected the allegations and maintained that voting had been peaceful. The results are being watched as an indicator of the BJP’s electoral support in the state, although they are not a direct referendum on Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s tenure