Bypoll Results 2026: BJP, Congress, TVK Face Key Tests As Counting Begins In Six Seats

Counting has begun for bypolls in five Assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat.
The results will be closely watched in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Pudducherry and Assam.
The Nagaon Lok Sabha and Thattanchavady Assembly results will also test the BJP, Congress and regional parties.
Counting of votes for bypolls to five Assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry began at 8 am on Friday. The results from Nandigram, Rejinagar, Madurantakam, Dharapuram, Thattanchavady and Assam’s Nagaon constituency will offer an early indication of voter support for the BJP, Congress and regional parties following recent political shifts in the states.
The contests are particularly significant in West Bengal, where the BJP’s victory in the 2026 Assembly elections has brought it to power, and in Tamil Nadu, where actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is facing its first Assembly bypoll test since forming the government.
Why Nandigram And Rejinagar Matter
In West Bengal, Nandigram and Rejinagar are being closely watched amid political realignments and allegations of electoral irregularities.
Nandigram became a high-profile constituency in 2021 when Suvendu Adhikari defeated then Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Adhikari retained the seat in the 2026 Assembly elections but vacated it to keep Bhabanipur, triggering the bypoll.
The BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath, whose son Chandranath Rath, a former aide of Adhikari, was shot dead on May 6, two days after the BJP’s Assembly victory. Congress candidate Milan Pradhan is also contesting, with Mamata Banerjee’s support after the TMC withdrew its candidate.
Rejinagar, meanwhile, was vacated by Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir, who retained Naoda after winning both constituencies in the Assembly elections. AJUP has fielded Kabir’s son, Golam Nabi Azad. The other candidates include BJP’s Sakharav Sarkar, TMC’s Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, rival TMC candidate Safiuzzaman Sheikh, Congress’ Mohammad Abdullahil Kafi and CPI(M)’s Syed Asad Ali.
The outcome in Rejinagar could indicate whether AJUP can consolidate its support among the constituency’s minority voters, while the Nandigram result will be watched for its implications for the BJP and the Opposition.
Both constituencies recorded turnout of around 80 per cent. Nandigram registered 80.89 per cent polling, while Rejinagar recorded 80.08 per cent, according to the Election Commission. Congress demanded repolling in both seats, alleging voter intimidation and irregularities. The allegations were disputed by the BJP.
TVK’s First Bypoll Test, BJP’s Assam Challenge
In Tamil Nadu, bypolls are being held in Madurantakam and Dharapuram after former AIADMK MLAs K Maragatham Kumaravel and P Satyabama resigned and later joined the ruling TVK. Both are contesting again, while the DMK and AIADMK have also fielded candidates.
The results will offer an early measure of support for Vijay’s government and test whether the two former AIADMK legislators can retain their constituencies under their new political affiliation. Both seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.
Madurantakam recorded 83.86 per cent turnout by 5 pm on polling day, while Dharapuram registered 78.53 per cent.
In Assam, the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll is a contest involving the BJP, Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). BJP candidate Devashish Sharma faces former Congress MLA Sibamoni Bora and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, among a total of 15 candidates.
The result will be closely watched for signs of whether the BJP can expand its support in the Muslim-majority constituency and whether the AIUDF can recover after its tally fell from 16 Assembly seats to two in the April elections.
In Puducherry, the Thattanchavady Assembly bypoll is an early test for the NDA government led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy. The seat fell vacant after Rangasamy resigned. Eleven candidates are in the fray, with the main contest involving the ruling All India NR Congress-led NDA, Congress and the DMK, a former ally. The constituency recorded 78.83 per cent voter turnout.
The results across the six constituencies will offer a snapshot of shifting political equations in the four regions, with implications for the BJP, Congress and regional parties.