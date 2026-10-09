Bypoll Results 2026: BJP, Congress, TVK Face Key Tests As Counting Begins In Six Seats

Counting of votes for bypolls to five Assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry began at 8 am on Friday. The results from Nandigram, Rejinagar, Madurantakam, Dharapuram, Thattanchavady and Assam’s Nagaon constituency will offer an early indication of voter support for the BJP, Congress and regional parties following recent political shifts in the states.