Gauhar Hasan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said the attack took place around 1.15 pm. “Kivde was attacked by around 4 assailants around 1.15 pm outside the Shivajinagar Court premises. The victim has been shifted to the Hospital and is undergoing treatment. He has sharp-weapon injuries. Prima facie, no firearm injuries are noticed as per feedback from the treating doctors,” Hasan said as reported by Hindustan Times.