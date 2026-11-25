Mandar Kivde was seriously injured in an attack outside Gate No. 4 of Pune’s Shivajinagar court on Wednesday afternoon.
Four assailants allegedly attacked him with sickles and fired shots before escaping on two-wheelers.
DCP Gauhar Hasan said doctors had reported sharp-weapon injuries, with no firearm injuries noticed so far; police recovered two firearms and identified suspects.
Four men allegedly attacked a murder accused with sickles and fired shots before fleeing on two-wheelers outside Gate No. 4 of Pune’s Shivajinagar court on Wednesday afternoon.
Mandar Kivde, who was severly injured in the attack, had a murder case registered against him in 2025. He was recently released on bail. Kivde is undergoing treatment and is reported to be critical.
Gauhar Hasan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said the attack took place around 1.15 pm. “Kivde was attacked by around 4 assailants around 1.15 pm outside the Shivajinagar Court premises. The victim has been shifted to the Hospital and is undergoing treatment. He has sharp-weapon injuries. Prima facie, no firearm injuries are noticed as per feedback from the treating doctors,” Hasan said as reported by Hindustan Times.
Police have identified the suspects and recovered two firearms from the scene, Hasan said, adding that teams were working to arrest the accused.
Eyewitnesses said the attackers arrived on two two-wheelers carrying firearms and sickles. One of them allegedly fired a shot as the others attacked Kivde with sickles. “The victim tried to escape by running inside the court premises but was cornered and repeatedly attacked. He was later found lying in a pool of blood,” lawyers present at the court said.
The assailants fled, leaving behind two pistols, a magazine loaded with cartridges and a mobile phone. The attack caused panic at the crowded court complex, witnesses said. Police and Crime Branch teams reached the scene, and forensic experts were called to examine it. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the court and nearby areas to identify the attackers and trace their route.
NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule expressed concern over Pune’s law-and-order situation. In a social media post, she questioned how armed men could carry out an attack in broad daylight near a court complex with a police outpost and security presence. She called for the suspects to be arrested immediately and strict action to be taken.