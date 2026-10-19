Mumbai Police have arrested three accused in connection with the firing near Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said police had obtained key leads.
Police are examining an unverified social media post claiming responsibility in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Mumbai Police have arrested three accused in connection with the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu, with CCTV footage and coordination with railway authorities helping investigators track their movements towards Surat in Gujarat and catch them at Kota.
According to details of the investigation, police examined CCTV footage that provided crucial leads and found that the accused were travelling by train towards Surat. Investigators alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the Government Railway Police (GRP) and police forces in neighbouring states, which helped them track down the three men on Monday.
The arrests came a day after unidentified assailants opened fire near Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver were reportedly injured.
The case, initially registered by Juhu Police as an attempt to murder, was subsequently transferred to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, officials told news agency PTI.
Of the three accused, two have been identified as residents of Haryana while one is reportedly from Bihar.
Fadnavis Says Police Have Key Leads
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday that the Mumbai Police had obtained important leads and would ensure that those responsible for the attack, along with their handlers, were brought to justice.
Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said the accused were operating from outside Maharashtra and possibly from abroad. He said the police would coordinate with other states and seek assistance from central agencies wherever necessary.
Describing the perpetrators as cowards, the chief minister said the police took every threat seriously and would pursue those involved, including people allegedly directing operations from outside the state.
Fadnavis also said he had spoken to Shroff after the incident and assured the actor that the government was treating the matter seriously and would provide security if required.
The chief minister defended the Mumbai Police against Opposition criticism over the state’s law-and-order situation, citing the force’s professional record and its standing among the public, including members of the film industry.
Unverified Bishnoi Gang Claim Under Scrutiny
A social media post purportedly claiming responsibility for the firing in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has circulated online. However, the police have not verified the authenticity of the post or established the gang’s involvement in the attack.
The message alleged that the actor had previously been warned and threatened further attacks against people in the Mumbai film industry who work with Salman Khan.
The claim is being examined as investigators piece together the circumstances of the shooting. A claim circulated on social media does not, by itself, establish who carried out the attack or who may have directed it.
Fadnavis also criticised the Opposition over its allegations concerning the state’s law-and-order situation. Referring to the 2021 Mansukh Hiran murder case, which was linked to the bomb scare near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia residence in Mumbai, he questioned the Opposition’s criticism of the government. He also referred to alleged irregularities in police transfers and postings during the previous administration.
The investigation into the firing is continuing, with police seeking to establish the motive, identify any wider network involved and determine whether the alleged social media claim has any connection to the arrested accused.