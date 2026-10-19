Bandaged And Bruised: First Pictures Of Tiger Shroff After Shooting Attempt

"This is not an isolated incident. Shots were fired outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra. Actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in an attack at his Bandra home. Shots were fired outside the Juhu home of filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe was attacked repeatedly. Now Tiger Shroff has been fired upon. One after another, people from the film industry are being targeted, and a deliberate atmosphere of fear is being created. The intent is plain: gangsters want to terrorise Bollywood personalities and extort money from them," AICWA said.