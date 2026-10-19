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Bandaged And Bruised: First Pictures Of Tiger Shroff After Shooting Attempt

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger Shroff at his home after the assassination attempt

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Tiger Shroff, Eknath Shinde
Tiger Shroff, Eknath Shinde Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped an assassination attempt.

  • The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility.

  • Eknath Shinde visited Shroff after the attack and promised urgent action.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger Shroff's Juhu residence late Sunday following a shooting incident that left the actor with minor injuries to his shoulder, chest, and right arm. The attack, which involved five rounds of gunfire, also injured two others, including his driver. Newly released photos show Shroff bandaged alongside his mother, Ayesha Shroff, during Shinde's late-night check-in.

In Photos | Bollywood Actor Tiger Shroff Escapes Firing Attempt In Mumbai's Juhu

By Photo Webdesk

Tiger Shroff Narrowly Escapes Assassination Attempt

Unidentified individuals opened fire as Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club in Mumbai at around 7:00 pm on Sunday.

The actor narrowly escaped being shot. Two people, including his driver, sustained injuries in the incident. The driver was reportedly struck by bullets, while Tiger did not suffer any gunshot injuries.

“I have spoken with the Mumbai Police Commissioner. They have formed special teams to probe the matter. We will nab them. We will respond to them in the language they understand. We have the responsibility of the safety of Mumbaikars. It is our priority,” Shinde said.

He continued, "I met with the actor; he has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass. Both he and his mother are quite shaken. I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures... No form of threat will be tolerated."

Related Content
In this image received on Oct. 19, 2026, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, right, during a meeting with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff after unidentified assailants allegedly attacked the actor’s vehicle on Oct. 18, in Mumbai. - | Photo: Handout via PTI
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi - File photo
The actor is safe and has not sustained any gunshot injuries, as per Mumbai Police - ANI, Shivsena PR
Tiger Shroff - null

After the attack, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) issued a statement condemning the firing and slamming the Mumbai government.

"This is not an isolated incident. Shots were fired outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra. Actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in an attack at his Bandra home. Shots were fired outside the Juhu home of filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe was attacked repeatedly. Now Tiger Shroff has been fired upon. One after another, people from the film industry are being targeted, and a deliberate atmosphere of fear is being created. The intent is plain: gangsters want to terrorise Bollywood personalities and extort money from them," AICWA said.

"Mumbai's streets are once again being stained with blood, and the situation is reminiscent of the underworld era of the 1990s. The law-and-order situation in the city is a matter of grave concern. Today, it feels as if Bollywood is left to the mercy of God," it said.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed the attack, with gangster Anil Pandit saying Harman Sandhu and him were behind the shooting incident.

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