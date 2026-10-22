Tiger Shroff Shooting: Seven More Suspects Apprehended And Bound For Court

Tiger Shroff narrowly survived an assassination attack on October 18.
His driver sustained injuries.
The primary three suspects were initially apprehended on October 19.
Mumbai law enforcement has widened the net in the recent shooting incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, bringing the total number of individuals in custody to 10. Authorities noted that evidence collected early on pointed them toward additional suspects, who are currently being transported back to Mumbai for upcoming court appearances. Investigators are actively targeting the logistical web responsible for supplying the firearms and aiding the operation.
These newest detentions are seen as a major breakthrough as detectives trace how the weaponry got into Mumbai and pinpoint the masterminds, while officials also probe potential co-conspirators. The reported links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the possible motive remain subjects of investigation, and the alleged Salman Khan target angle has also not been conclusively established.
The primary three suspects were intercepted on October 19 aboard the Pune-Jaipur Express at the Kota railway station in Rajasthan. Transported to Mumbai, they appeared before the Esplanade Court on October 21 and were ordered held by police through October 31. During the hearing, the Mumbai Crime Branch requested extended detention to locate the missing firearms and trace financial records. Although defense counsel argued against the extension, citing prior interrogations and the seizure of mobile devices. the court sided with investigators. The defence lawyers opposed the prosecution's plea and argued that the grounds cited by the police were insufficient to justify further police custody. A prior Supreme Court judgment in the Bhushan Singh v. State case was cited, which was dismissed by the court.
Tiger Shroff Juhu Attack
This high-profile attack unfolded at approximately 7:00 PM on Sunday, October 18, outside a Juhu sports club while Shroff departed in his vehicle, during which gunmen discharged seven bullets at the automobile. While the actor emerged uninjured, his driver and a fan present at the scene sustained injuries. The culprits fled via motorcycle, subsequently abandoning the bike near the Andheri railway station. Following a digital and physical trail, Mumbai authorities coordinated with Rajasthan Police to apprehend the trio in Kota. Due to the severity of the case and the widening scope of the conspiracy, the investigation has since been elevated from the local Juhu precinct to the specialized Mumbai Crime Branch, which continues to scramble together the broader network behind the brazen assault on the celebrity.