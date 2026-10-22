Tiger Shroff Shooting: Seven More Suspects Apprehended And Bound For Court

Tiger Shroff Juhu Attack

This high-profile attack unfolded at approximately 7:00 PM on Sunday, October 18, outside a Juhu sports club while Shroff departed in his vehicle, during which gunmen discharged seven bullets at the automobile. While the actor emerged uninjured, his driver and a fan present at the scene sustained injuries. The culprits fled via motorcycle, subsequently abandoning the bike near the Andheri railway station. Following a digital and physical trail, Mumbai authorities coordinated with Rajasthan Police to apprehend the trio in Kota. Due to the severity of the case and the widening scope of the conspiracy, the investigation has since been elevated from the local Juhu precinct to the specialized Mumbai Crime Branch, which continues to scramble together the broader network behind the brazen assault on the celebrity.