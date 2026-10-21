Salman Khan was reportedly the original target in the Tiger Shroff firing case.
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan were allegedly on the accused men's radar.
Anup Jalota urged Salman Khan to apologise to the Bishnoi community amid ongoing threats.
Salman Khan was reportedly the original target in the Tiger Shroff firing case, with Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan also allegedly on the accused men's radar. According to a report by Times Now, the three accused told investigators that they had conducted reconnaissance near Salman’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai, but reconsidered their plans because of the actor’s tight security.
According to the report, the three men were brought to Mumbai from Kota on October 21 and were expected to be produced before a court following medical examinations. Mumbai Police were reportedly likely to seek further custody to investigate the alleged conspiracy and establish whether Anil Pandit had any role in the incident. His alleged links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang also formed part of the reported investigation.
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan allegedly on radar
A separate report by Bhaskar English claimed that the accused had also conducted reconnaissance near the residences of Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan. These claims have not been independently established, and the investigation remains ongoing.
The alleged disclosures have widened concerns surrounding security arrangements for Bollywood celebrities, particularly amid reported threats linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. However, the claims attributed to the accused should be treated as allegations while police continue their investigation.
Anup Jalota urges Salman Khan to apologise
Meanwhile, singer Anup Jalota urged Salman to apologise to the Bishnoi community in an interview with IANS.
"There is only one way to stop all this. Salman Khan should apologise to the Bishnoi community. I have said this before. It is very important that the Bishnoi community, which has been hurt, should be apologized to; otherwise, the Bishnoi community will continue to be hurt."
Jalota argued that the dispute could also affect people working with Salman and their families, urging the actor to consider an apology as a way to end the controversy.