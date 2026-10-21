Tiger Shroff’s Team Hits Back At Fake News And AI Videos Following Attack

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Updated on:
Published at:

On October 18, Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped an assassination attempt after two shooters fired at his vehicle

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Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Photo: IMDB
Summary of this article

  • Tiger Shroff narrowly survived an assassination attempt on October 18.

  • Two shooters fired several rounds at his car in Juhu, with his driver sustaining injuries.

  • A new statement released by his fan club has called out the misinformation and false content spreading in the wake of the attack.

An official statement issued by Tiger Shroff’s fan club has debunked circulating claims surrounding the recent shooting incident. Clarifying that the actor has released no comments or video responses, the statement cautioned fans against widespread misinformation and fabricated AI-generated content falsely attributed to him. Tiger's father, Jackie Shroff, has also re-shared it on Instagram.

While Tiger was heading home after a football match on October 18, two gunmen ambushed the actor outside the stadium, unloading seven shots into his vehicle. Five bullets struck the car, leaving both his driver and a passenger wounded. As panic gripped the scene and the bleeding driver collapsed out of the car, the assailants escaped on a motorcycle waiting nearby with a third accomplice. Taking quick control of the wheel, Tiger drove the injured driver directly to Nanavati Hospital.

The statement underlined, "We would like to categorically clarify that Tiger Shroff has made no statements, released no videos, and authorised no communication regarding the recent incident or any related developments."

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Three accused, including Ritik alias Roshan from Begusarai in Bihar and Rehan from Haryana's Sonipat, being brought out of Railway Colony Police Station after they were picked up from a train on Monday, a day after the firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area, in Kota. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured. - | Photo: PTI
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By Outlook News Desk

Tiger Shroff's Team Issues First Statement

“It has come to our attention that several social media pages and digital platforms are circulating fabricated stories, AI-generated videos, and scripted narratives, falsely attributed to Tiger. These are completely false, unauthorised and intended to mislead the public,” it added, referring to AI-generated videos of Tiger Shroff circulated by social media accounts.

“We do not endorse, support, or have any association with such content. We urge media outlets, digital platforms and social media pages to exercise responsibility, verify information before publishing, and refrain from creating or amplifying misinformation for engagement or monetary gain,” the statement emphasised.

Warning of legal action against those responsible, the statement insisted, "Any individual or page found creating, promoting or circulating such fabricated content will face appropriate legal action. We request everyone to rely only on verified communication from Tiger Shroff and his official team,” the statement wrapped.

Three suspects were subsequently arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, ensuing a joint operation involving Mumbai Police and Rajasthan Police.

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