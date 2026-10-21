Tiger Shroff’s Team Hits Back At Fake News And AI Videos Following Attack

While Tiger was heading home after a football match on October 18, two gunmen ambushed the actor outside the stadium, unloading seven shots into his vehicle. Five bullets struck the car, leaving both his driver and a passenger wounded. As panic gripped the scene and the bleeding driver collapsed out of the car, the assailants escaped on a motorcycle waiting nearby with a third accomplice. Taking quick control of the wheel, Tiger drove the injured driver directly to Nanavati Hospital.