Tiger Shroff Firing Probe: Four More Held In Mumbai Weapon Supply Case

Mumbai Police have held four more people, including two women, in the Tiger Shroff firing probe, alleging they helped supply the pistol used in the Juhu attack.

Three accused, including Ritik alias Roshan from Begusarai in Bihar and Rehan from Haryana's Sonipat, being brought out of Railway Colony Police Station after they were picked up from a train on Monday, a day after the firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area, in Kota. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured. | Photo: PTI