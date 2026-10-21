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Tiger Shroff Firing Probe: Four More Held In Mumbai Weapon Supply Case

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Published at:

Mumbai Police have held four more people, including two women, in the Tiger Shroff firing probe, alleging they helped supply the pistol used in the Juhu attack.

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3 accused held in Kota over firing at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai
Three accused, including Ritik alias Roshan from Begusarai in Bihar and Rehan from Haryana's Sonipat, being brought out of Railway Colony Police Station after they were picked up from a train on Monday, a day after the firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area, in Kota. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured. | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Four more people, including two women, were taken into custody in the Tiger Shroff firing case

  • Delhi Police’s Special Cell picked them up on Tuesday before Maharashtra CID formally arrested them

  • Investigators believe the accused helped move the pistol and 20 rounds from Punjab to Mumbai

Four more people, including two women, have been taken into custody in the case tied to the firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Investigators believe the four helped supply the weapon used by the shooters.

The four were picked up on Tuesday, according to Delhi Police’s Special Cell, and later formally arrested by Maharashtra Police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID). A Mumbai Police team then got three days of transit remand and headed to Mumbai with the accused for further questioning.

The new arrests came two days after the shooting near Shroff’s car and after three other accused had already been detained. The probe is now centred on how the pistol and ammunition moved from Punjab to Mumbai and who handled them before the attack.

Arrests And Accused

The four accused are Kunal, 21, and Sumit, 19, both from Sonipat in Haryana, and Radha, 23, and Babita, 23, from Uttar Pradesh. Delhi Police’s Special Cell reported that they were picked up on Tuesday and then formally arrested by Maharashtra CID.

Police reported that Kunal had recently been granted bail in another matter and was introduced to Anil Pandit by a friend. Investigators reported that he stayed in contact with Pandit through an encrypted app.

Related Content
Tiger Shroff Firing - Instagram/ IMDb
Police and forensic officials conduct investigation at the crime scene where gunmen opened fire at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, near Pushpa Park under Juhu police station - PTI Photo
Police and forensic officials conduct investigation at the crime scene where gunmen opened fire at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, near Pushpa Park under Juhu police station - | Photo: PTI
Tiger Shroff, Eknath Shinde - X

Police further reported that Kunal travelled to Amritsar with Sumit and collected a pistol and 20 rounds there. Investigators said he later convinced Radha to take the weapon to Mumbai.

Mumbai Trail And Transit

Police have reconstructed the travel route. On October 15, Kunal allegedly took Radha and Babita to New Delhi Railway Station, with the pistol hidden inside Radha’s bag.

The two women reached Mumbai on October 17 and checked into a hotel, police reported. Later that morning, a minor boy allegedly picked up the bag from Radha near the hotel.

Radha and Babita then left Mumbai for Delhi by train on October 18, according to police. They were detained at New Delhi Railway Station on October 20, while Kunal and Sumit were held in Sonipat. The investigation into the firing remains open.

Shooting And Response

The shooting took place in Mumbai’s Juhu area near Pushpa Park, where three unidentified men allegedly arrived on a motorcycle and fired shots close to Shroff’s car. Early reports had said Shroff and two others were hurt.

Mumbai Police later stated that "the actor was safe and had not sustained any gunshot injuries." Police also reported that Shroff’s driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured in the incident.

A viral social media post claimed the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the attack, but police have not verified that claim. Earlier, three accused, including Ritik alias Roshan from Begusarai in Bihar and Rehan from Sonipat in Haryana, were detained from a train in Rajasthan’s Kota on Monday, a day after the firing.

Rehan’s father Raisuddin told reporters that his son had left school after Class 9 and had earlier been arrested in an Arms Act case. He said Rehan was out on bail and blamed his son’s "friend circle" for his alleged role in that earlier case. The shooting also prompted reactions from Amaal Mallik, Shatrughan Sinha and Ranvir Shorey.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

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