Tiger Shroff escaped an assassination attempt in Juhu.
His driver sustained injuries, leading to the arrests of three people.
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility, stressing a Salman Khan dispute.
Actor Tiger Shroff narrowly survived an assassination attempt in Juhu late Sunday night when three men targeted his vehicle with gunfire. Shortly after the assault, a statement allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi network claimed responsibility, framing the attempt as a pressing warning to anyone in Bollywood maintaining ties with superstar Salman Khan.
An audio file, a man identifying himself as Anil Pandit touted that Tiger Shroff had been targeted because he had ignored the gang's directions and continued working with Salman Khan, who has repeatedly been threatened by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The audio clip was received by several security agencies.
“We, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, take responsibility for what happened to Tiger Shroff today. We had called him and tried to make him understand, but he did not listen. So today, we made sure to teach him a lesson properly,” it continued.
“Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next. Wait and watch.”
“Note: Some dogs from other groups who think they can gain fame by using our name will soon be killed and made famous,” it stressed.
Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde visited Shroff at his residence. During his discussion with Shinde, Tiger Shroff reportedly said he had no indication that an attack of this nature could take place. He also confessed to his inability to understand the reason behind the firing, saying he was unaware of why anyone would target him. He added that he wasn't in touch with Salman Khan. Three individuals who were allegedly involved in the firing incident were arrested at Kota railway station in Rajasthan.
The Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi Dispute
Salman Khan's name has been tied to threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for nearly a decade. The aggression purportedly dates from the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan, where the animal is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community, to which the dreaded gangster belongs. Khan was in Rajasthan to shoot for the one of his blockbusters Hum Saath Saath Hain. During the filming, two blackbucks were allegedly killed near Kankani village in Jodhpur. The superstar was among the actors accused in the case.
Hence, Khan has long been the target of a prolonged, calculated campaign of intimidation thrust by organized crime syndicates. The harassment rose dramatically in June 2022 when a threatening note was left near Bandra Bandstand, where his father, Salim Khan, routinely walked, warning that the actor would share the fate of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.
This was followed in March 2023 by an intimidating email sent to Khan’s management team, citing Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based operative Goldy Brar. The hostility culminated on April 14, 2024, when two motorcyclists discharged firearms outside his Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments. According to Mumbai Police, Anmol Bishnoi—brother of Lawrence—plotted the drive-by shooting.
Furthermore, subsequent Navi Mumbai police chargesheets disclosed an elaborate conspiracy involving a 25-lakh-rupee contract to assassinate Khan during transit to his Panvel farmhouse or on a active film set, propped up by an elaborate network of spotters and planners. His father, screenwriter Salim Khan, has also faced threats. Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique was shot dead in October 2024. The gang claimed responsibility and vowed to harm anyone who helps Khan.
The ambush on Tiger Shroff marks an escalating campaign against entertainment personalities linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate. Earlier this year, motorcycle-borne assailants fired seven shots at Guru Randhawa’s West Delhi fitness center in June, while director Rohit Shetty’s residence was targeted in February—alongside threats lobbed at Ranveer Singh and Aayush Sharma. In February too, Singh received a voice message demanding ₹10 crore.
While investigators are still examining gang member Anil Pandit’s connection to the Tiger Shroff attack, his released recording explicitly pitches Salman Khan as the primary pretext to aim danger at all of his industry associates. These incidents bring memories of the 1980s and 1990s when the Mumbai underworld had Bollywood in its iron grip.