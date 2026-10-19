Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde visited Shroff at his residence. During his discussion with Shinde, Tiger Shroff reportedly said he had no indication that an attack of this nature could take place. He also confessed to his inability to understand the reason behind the firing, saying he was unaware of why anyone would target him. He added that he wasn't in touch with Salman Khan. Three individuals who were allegedly involved in the firing incident were arrested at Kota railway station in Rajasthan.