Tiger Shroff Shooting Case: 10 Arrests, Gang Links And the Pivot From Salman Khan

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Assumes Responsibility

Soon after the failed assassination, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility through his associate Anil Pandit. In an audio clip sent to various security agencies, there was a clear, unequivocal threat, "In the entire film industry, whoever works without aligning with us, or works with Salman Khan, will be killed. This is the first and last warning." Salman Khan's name has been tied to threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for a decade. The aggression goes back to 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan, where the animal is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community, to which the dreaded gangster belongs. Khan was in Rajasthan to shoot for the one of his blockbusters Hum Saath Saath Hain. During the filming, two blackbucks were allegedly killed near Kankani village in Jodhpur. The superstar was among the actors accused in the case.