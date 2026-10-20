Ram Gopal Varma called the Tiger Shroff firing a case of vanity and pride.
Three suspects were arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, following the Mumbai shooting.
Rakesh Bedi and Mika Singh expressed shock and concern over the incident.
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, describing it as a case of vanity and pride rather than violence linked to conventional criminal motives. The actor was unharmed in the incident, while three men suspected of involvement were arrested in Rajasthan. The incident has raised concerns among film industry members.
Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Tiger Shroff firing
In a post on X, Varma described the incident as a “never-before-seen phenomenon”, writing, "What happened with @iTIGERSHROFF is a never-before-seen phenomenon...Instead of killings relating to extortion, contract murders, settlements, etc., for the first time, they seem to be wanting to kill for vanity and pride."
Three suspects arrested in Rajasthan
On Monday morning, a joint team of the Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force and Kota City Police arrested three men from the Railway Colony area in Kota following inputs from Mumbai Police. The investigation into the firing is ongoing.
The incident has also prompted reactions from other members of the entertainment industry, including actor Rakesh Bedi and singer Mika Singh.
Rakesh Bedi and Mika Singh express concern
Speaking exclusively to India Today, Bedi said he was shocked by the incident and pointed to the Shroff family’s public conduct. "First, I was shocked that something like this was happening in the industry again. Secondly, I was even more shocked because Jackie Shroff and [Tiger Shroff] have been such nice, non-controversial people. They have never been involved in any kind of controversy or made any untoward statements against anyone. They have been doing their work very honestly, nicely, politely and quietly for so many years," he said.
Mika Singh also expressed concern over safety in Mumbai. "As you all know, Tiger Shroff was targeted in a firing incident. Luckily, he survived, and I pray to God that he continues to stay healthy and safe,” the singer said.
Recalling his move to Mumbai in 2005, Mika said he had long regarded the city as a safe place to live and work, where people could travel late at night without needing security.