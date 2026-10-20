Rakesh Bedi and Mika Singh express concern

Speaking exclusively to India Today, Bedi said he was shocked by the incident and pointed to the Shroff family’s public conduct. "First, I was shocked that something like this was happening in the industry again. Secondly, I was even more shocked because Jackie Shroff and [Tiger Shroff] have been such nice, non-controversial people. They have never been involved in any kind of controversy or made any untoward statements against anyone. They have been doing their work very honestly, nicely, politely and quietly for so many years," he said.